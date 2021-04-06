Skin Tightening Market Trends 2021 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2027: Graphical Research

Europe skin tightening market to register 12.6% growth rate through 2027. | The dermatology centers in North America have been one of the fastest growing users of skin tightening products. | the hospitals segment accounted for more than 35% of the overall APAC skin tightening industry share in 2020.

Pune, India, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global skin tightening market size is poised to expand at substantial CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing number of approvals for new skin tightening products and treatments. Even amidst the pandemic, numerous individuals worldwide have been seeking non-surgical skin tightening treatments.

The awareness regarding the benefits of medical aesthetic devices such as radiofrequency devices, laser treatments, and ultrasound skin tightening has been rising amongst the population. The following eight factors have been aiding the progression of the global skin tightening industry forecast:

Ultrasound therapy to gain popularity in North America

The ultrasound devices segment held more than 36% of the overall North America skin tightening market share during 2020. Ultrasound therapy is an ideal solution for individuals who cannot or do not want to opt for invasive skin rejuvenation surgeries. As these devices are safe, convenient, and provide high performance, their demand has been spiraling in the present times. The emergence of new techniques including Ultherapy, which stimulates the production of fresh, resilient collagen for natural lift and contouring, has been driving market trends.

Canada to experience surging demand

The Canadian industry is projected to expand at a high pace, thanks to the development of advanced healthcare facilities and the consequent availability of sophisticated medical equipment and devices in the nation. The regional market size is expected to grow at a 11.5% CAGR through 2027, on account of the expanding need for accurate diagnosis of skin conditions. The elderly individuals represent a high percentage of the overall Canadian population, owing to which more opportunities are created in the North America market.

Dermatology centers across North America

The dermatology centers in North America have been one of the fastest growing users of skin tightening products, exhibiting over 9.5% CAGR through 2027. These centers have been increasingly utilizing the devices as the demand for less expensive cosmetic treatments has been surging in the region. With the consciousness pertaining to the management of skin problems and skin diseases rising, dermatology centers have been addressing the patient needs through the introduction of special treatment packages and programs.

Higher use of standalone devices in America

The standalone devices segment in the North America skin tightening market is projected to advance at a 10% CAGR through 2027. The integrated and highly enhanced functionalities as well as the lower downtime of these devices has been fueling the product demand. Several of these devices feature an option for checking skin temperature during treatment, boosting the prospects of the market in North America.

Social media trends to push French industry

The market in France is expected to make substantial contribution toward the overall Europe skin tightening industry share. The country’s market is slated to rise at a 12% CAGR up to 2027, thanks to the surging adoption of beauty treatments and cosmetic treatments. As France is renowned as the fashion capital of the world, the residents have been keeping up with the changing social media trends by embracing skin tightening treatments to appear younger and have flawless skin.

Increasing utilization across homecare in Europe

The Europe skin tightening market forecast has been gaining constantly from the homecare settings segment, which is anticipated to grow at a 14% CAGR through 2027. Most prominently, ultrasound skin tightening devices are used at home for ensuring netter skin complexion and skin texture.

This is because these devices do not require professional intervention and allow individuals to operate on their own with minimal skill. Additionally, as no training is necessary for operating them, the demand for at-home skin tightening device is expected to witness an upsurge, especially owing to the pandemic restrictions on mobility.

Range of products & treatments across Asian hospitals

In 2020, the hospitals segment accounted for more than 35% of the overall APAC skin tightening market share. The demand for medical aesthetic devices has been witnessing an uptick due to the growing prevalence of skin diseases and disorders. With a view to cater to the demands of the massive patient pool, several leading hospitals have been entering the market in Asia Pacific. Moreover, the robust development of the healthcare infrastructure, alongside the favorable government initiatives, has been responsible for the steady expansion of the regional market size.

Better mobility of portable devices

The portable devices segment is expected to represent a substantial share in the total Asia Pacific skin tightening market, growing at a 15% CAGR. Portable skin tightening devices are highly effective and convenient for facial as well as body skin tightening. They restore damaged elastin, offering skin rejuvenation. Portable devices for skin tightening are easy to transport and carry from place to place, providing higher mobility in the times of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Allergan, Lynton Lasers, Alma Lasers, Solta Medical, Venus Concept, Project E Beauty, Beijing HONKON Technologies, Cynosure, and Cutera are some leading companies offering skin tightening solutions in the international landscape.





