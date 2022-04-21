U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,489.00
    +33.50 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,288.00
    +209.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,151.50
    +146.75 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,054.90
    +18.20 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.27
    +1.08 (+1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.80
    -7.80 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    24.85
    -0.42 (-1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0916
    +0.0063 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.92
    -1.45 (-6.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3087
    +0.0022 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8350
    -0.0920 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,161.11
    +398.22 (+0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    980.33
    +14.36 (+1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,624.68
    -4.54 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

The skincare products market was valued at US$ 115,386.46 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 213,363.09 million by 2028

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9. 2% from 2021 to 2028. Skincare is an essential part of personal care. It includes everything, from correction to prevention, in the process of skincare.

New York, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Skincare Products Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Category, End User, and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06270042/?utm_source=GNW


Makeup with skincare benefits has been prevailing in the market.Further, escalating demand for face creams, sunscreens, and body lotions across the globe is expected to impact the skincare product market growth positively.

There is a rising popularity of the daily skincare routines amongst the populace due to social media influencers who promotes their skincare routines.Globally, people are becoming more conscious of their physical appearance and being more concerned about skin disorders and virulence of the skin.

A skincare routine helps the skin to stay in good condition. Skin care products are used to address basic skin problems ranging from acne to scars. There are various advancements in the ingredients used to offer skin care products to consumers. Skin is one of the organs that receive the most damage, owing to exposure to external factors such as ultraviolet (UV) rays and pollution. Consequently, there has been an increase in the tendency toward engaging in a regular skincare routine, making it an integral part of personal well-being. Thus, the growing trend of skincare routines is boosting the skincare products market growth during the forecast period.


Based on distribution channel, the skincare products market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets are large retail establishments that offer a wide range of products, such as groceries, personal care products, and household goods.Products from various brands are available at reasonable prices in these stores, allowing consumers to find the right product quickly.

Moreover, these stores offer attractive discounts, multiple payment options, and a pleasant customer experience.Manufacturers of skincare products usually prefer selling through supermarkets and hypermarkets due to heavy customer footfall.

Many leading manufacturers of skincare products sell their products through well-known supermarkets such as Walmart, Kroger, and Lidl, owing to their vast customer reach and wide distribution network.

Based on region, the skincare products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SAM).In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global skincare products market and is projected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period.

The changing lifestyle preferences in Asia Pacific are having a significant impact on the skincare products market in Asia Pacific.The growing awareness of skin-nourishing products due to improved access to various brands is likely to drive the skincare market in the coming years.

According to the International Trade Administration, in 2019, skincare products accounted for 53% of the Japanese cosmetics market. Moreover, antiaging, brightening, and hydrating products are highly demanded across the region.

The skincare products market growth can be attributed to a few factors such as growing desire for health-promoting and self-care products, increasing interest in regimens and routines, and rising promotions of skincare products on social media. Thus, wellness customers are inclined to seek out and stick to daily routines they can trust and rely on, further boosting the skincare products market growth in the region.

The leading players in the skincare products market include L’Oréal Groupe; Beiersdorf; Shiseido CO., LTD.; Procter and Gamble; Unilever; Himalaya Wellness Company; Lotus Herbals; VLCC Wellness; Avon Products; and Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

The overall size of the global skincare products market has been derived using primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. Participants in this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the skincare products market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06270042/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Russia Offers Oil in a Rush, Hinting at Longer-Term Trade Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s state oil producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude at speed, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for at least some of the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Mana

  • Are you sharing a Netflix password? Not for long …

    As Netflix searches for new subscribers amid a big downturn, the streaming giant is looking to end password sharing.

  • Netflix crash: 'The real culprit here is churn,' analyst says

    Netfix (NFLX) shares are tanking 35% on Wednesday afternoon, their worst daily performance since 2004 after an unexpected decline in first-quarter net subscribers.

  • Tesla rides higher prices to fatter profit, as Elon Musk complains about costs

    Tesla reported a stunning profit, even after excluding regulatory tax credits, as demand continues unabated after a price hike.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL, MSFT, FB Among 26 Stocks On This Screen

    Who joins GOOGL stock and Microsoft on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO?

  • Top Energy Stocks for May 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry's biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • China Buys Cheap Russian Coking Coal as World Shuns Moscow

    (Bloomberg) -- China more than doubled imports of steel-making coal from Russia in March, procuring the fuel at a discount as other nations move to ban deliveries due to the war in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China St

  • Qatar Explores Boosting Its LNG Expansion as Gas Demand Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar is sounding out buyers about a further expansion of its liquefied natural gas capacity, according to people familiar with the matter, as Europe rushes to secure supplies in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With

  • These Charts Explain How Difficult It Is for Europe to Say No to Russian Energy

    The European Union has taken its first step at sanctioning Russian energy by placing an import ban on Russian coal. But further sanctions on oil and natural gas would hit the continent much harder—and it has few other options.

  • Face Essences Are the Luxury Skin Primers You Didn't Know You Needed

    The girls who get it, get it.

  • Eight-Hour Blackouts Hit India After Hottest March on Record

    (Bloomberg) -- An already sweltering summer and acute coal shortages are triggering blackouts across parts of India, raising fears of a new power crisis that could roil Asia’s third-biggest economy.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetRussia Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable ICBM in Warning to U.S. AlliesUkrainian Troops Risk Be

  • 7 Causes of Dark Circles Under Eyes, According to Dermatologists

    Find out what could be to blame for those bags under your eyes beyond not getting enough sleep.

  • Just Eat Takeaway is considering selling Grubhub less than a year after buying it

    Just Eat Takeaway completed the acquisition of Grubhub for $7.8 billion in June 2021. But now, orders in the US has dropped.

  • Xi Jinping snaps up Vladimir Putin's bargain coal

    China is taking advantage of the war in Ukraine to grab coking coal at a heavy discount, with imports more than doubling in March.

  • Oil rises as investors focus on lower supply from Russia, Libya

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Thursday as concerns about supply as the European Union (EU) mulls a potential ban on Russian oil imports, days after diminished supplies from Libya rocked the market. Brent crude futures rose $1.11, or 1%, to $107.91 a barrel at 0852 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 87 cents, or 0.9%, to 103.06 a barrel.

  • Top Tech Stocks for May 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have slightly underperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Exxon sees carbon capture market at $4 trillion by 2050

    Exxon Mobil Corp. estimates there will be a $4 trillion market by 2050 for capturing carbon dioxide and storing it underground, the company said in a presentation on Tuesday. That is about 60% of the $6.5 trillion market the U.S. largest crude producer estimates for oil and gas by then. Carbon capture is an important emissions reduction technology, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

  • JPMorgan Loses Lead Role on China Deal After ‘Uninvestable’ Call

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. was removed as the most senior underwriter for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd.’s Hong Kong stock offering after one of the bank’s analysts cut the share-price target for the Chinese technology company by half, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troop

  • Oil Pushes Higher as Array of Supply Risks Eclipse China Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gained as a series of challenges to supply eclipsed concern about the lingering threat to energy demand from lockdowns in China.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetRussia Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable ICBM in Warning to U.S. AlliesUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveWest Texas In

  • India may have imported coal from Russia at a discount

    Russia is increasingly India’s go-to destination for key commodities, thanks to steep discounts. India is being offered Russian coal at a discount of around $10 per metric tonne over Australia’s Newcastle thermal coal. With global coal prices doubling in the wake of the Ukraine war, Indian buyers have been scrambling for lucrative Russian offers.