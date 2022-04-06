U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

Skincare Treatment Devices Market Worth $23.37Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 11.5% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·9 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

The skincare treatment devices market is projected to reach $23.37 Billion by 2028 from $10.89 Billion in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2021-2028.

New York, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Skincare Treatment Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Light/ LED Therapy & Photo Rejuvenation Devices, Liposuction Devices, Electrosurgical Devices, Microdermabrasion Devices, Laser Based Devices, and Cryotherapy Devices), Application (Cellulite Reduction, Hair Removal, Skin Rejuvenation, Skin Tightening & Body Contouring, and Others), Distribution Channel (Online Retails, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, and Other Sales Channels), End User (Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals, Spas & Salons, and Others), and Geography”, the global skincare treatment devices market growth is driven by increasing prevalence of skin disorders and rising awareness about beauty devices, along with increasing new product launches and rising developments and strategic collaborations.


Get Exclusive Access to Sample Pages of Skincare Treatment Devices Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMD00002253/


Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 10.89 Billion in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 23.37 Billion by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

195

No. Tables

112

No. of Charts & Figures

84

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Product, Application, Distribution Channel, and End User

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends



Skincare Treatment Devices Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
Allergan; Cutera; Merz Pharma; Hologic, Inc.; Candela Corporation; Panasonic Corporation; Michelson Diagnostics Ltd.; Bausch Health Companies, Inc.; Lumenis BE Ltd.; and Photomedex Inc. are among the leading companies operating in the global skincare treatment devices market. These players are focusing on expanding, diversifying their market presence, and acquiring a novel customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In September 2020, Merz announced the commercial availability of the Celfina System in selected European markets. The Celfina System is currently the only EU CE-marked and US FDA-cleared minimally-invasive procedure that treats the underlying structural cause of cellulite with results that last at least three years.


Place Your Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPMD00002253/


In January 2020, Candela Corporation entered into an exclusive collaboration agreement with MT.DERM GmbH for the commercialization of MT.DERM's medical micro-needling products. According to the agreement, Candela Medical will market the product globally.

In 2020, North America dominated the skincare treatment devices market. The US holds the largest share of the market in this region. The market growth in the country is attributed to the rising prevalence of skin cancer and other skin illnesses such as acne, eczema, and rosacea and the increasing cosmetic procedures. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), acne vulgaris affects 80% of the US population at some point in their life, with 20% of those suffering from severe acne that can cause permanent physical and mental scarring.

Furthermore, the North American skincare devices market is anticipated to rise due to an increase in the elderly population, the frequency of skin problems, and the rise in the adoption of advanced products and techniques. The presence of a sizeable high-income customer base and the adoption of cutting-edge medical technology are expected to propel the skincare treatment devices market growth in the region.

High Prevalence of Skin Disorders Fueling Demand for Therapeutic Devices:
A rise in demand for cosmetic laser treatments like tattoo removal, skin resurfacing, and skin tightening has significantly increased the adoption of dermatology devices. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, treatments like non-invasive fat reduction witnessed a 21.1% increase, laser hair removal witnessed a 76.1% increase, and photo rejuvenation saw a 32.3% increase in 2020 as compared to 2019. It indicates that the demand for aesthetic treatments is increasing, which will directly impact the adoption of technologically advanced and efficient dermatology devices. The manufacturers are constantly working to develop new products and innovations to cater to such demand from a large population.


Connect with Our Research Analyst On: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPMD00002253


Furthermore, a surge in research and development activities is leading to new product launches in the skincare treatment devices market. For instance, in August 2020, Lumenis Ltd. announced the latest innovation, the NuEra Tight with FocalRF technology. The platform introduces a breakthrough in personalized non-invasive Radiofrequency (RF) body treatments to match the unique needs of every patient. NuEra Tight with FocalRF technology was developed to provide tailored body treatments to a patient’s distinctive needs. The new technology gives practitioners advanced tools for today’s aesthetic patients, accounting for clinical indications and specific body areas, all in one device.

Skincare Treatment Devices Market: Segmental Overview
Based on product, the skincare treatment devices market is segmented into light/LED therapy and photo rejuvenation device, liposuction devices, microdermabrasion devices, laser-based devices, and cryotherapy devices. The laser-based devices segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the skincare treatment devices market is segmented into cellulite reduction, hair removal, skin rejuvenation, skin tightening and body contouring, and others. The hair removal segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. The skin tightening and body contouring segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the skincare treatment devices market is segmented categorized into online retails, specialty stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and others. The specialty stores segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. In addition, the online retails segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the skincare treatment devices market is segmented into dermatology clinics, hospitals, spas and beauty salons, and others. The dermatology clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, whereas the hospitals segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.


Buy Premium Copy of Skincare Treatment Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMD00002253/


COVID-19 placed a tremendous strain on healthcare systems globally. To decrease the risk of transmitting the virus to either patients or health care workers within their practice, providers postponed elective and preventive visits, such as annual physicals, and converted in-person visits to telemedicine visits whenever possible. Many patients also started avoiding visits because they were unwilling to leave their homes and risk exposure. However, the skincare treatment devices market will remain attractive in the long run. Moreover, the demand for dermatological devices has seen a V shape recovery. With the successful rollout of vaccines in all regions, the volume of dermatological devices is beginning to recover to its pre-pandemic levels. In 2021, the market had witnessed high demand due to the backlog of 2020 and increased interest from people related to dermatological procedures.






