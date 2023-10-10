New skincare, wellness practice debuts in Corning. Meet the team at Safahla Medical

Looking for a little pampering and special attention?

Safahla Medical, a new practice offering aesthetic services and minor skin surgical procedures, is now open at 149 Walnut St. in Corning.

An official grand opening event starts at 5:30 p.m. today with product and service demos, raffles and giveaways, plus music and festivities.

The practice was founded by Dr. Rashida S. Vassell, who had heard many accounts of Southern Tier residents driving hours to Rochester, New York City and Philadelphia for similar services.

“We wanted to offer an option for patients who are looking for care at that caliber, but more local,” said Vassell.

Safahla Medical focuses on skincare and overall wellness, featuring services tailored for both men and women. The practice offers treatments and procedures that include Botox and Dysport, fillers, platelet rich plasma, chemical peels, microneedling, vein management, IV hydration and weight loss strategies.

Dr. Rashida S. Vassel, left, with nurse practitioner Elizabeth Santaniello at the new Safahla Medical practice in Corning.

Safahla Medical also has a surgical suite that specializes in the removal of common soft tissue masses, including lipomas, cysts and various lumps or bumps.

The practice caters to individuals and also welcomes private groups, such as birthday or bachelorette parties, who can book a day of services.

“It’s a nice mix of having a spa-like atmosphere but you have the services of medical professionals who have been doing this for years,” said Vassell.

Vassell came to the Corning area about eight years ago for a position at Guthrie Corning Hospital. Previous stops included the University of Vermont Medical Center and Montefiore Mount Vernon in Westchester County.

“I did my training in Burlington, Vermont. Corning reminds me a lot of that,” said Vassell. “I loved it there, but wanted to get a little bit closer to my family. We’re originally from New York City. This was kind of a happy medium.”

Vassell’s team features a mix of professionals who have worked around the Northeast and New York’s Southern Tier. The group includes nurse practitioner Elizabeth Santaniello, practice manager Emily Keebler, client service concierge Shelby Pearl, lead aesthetician Angela Cole and aesthetician Sydney Smith.

From left to right: Practice manager Emily Keebler, Dr. Rashida S. Vassel, nurse practitioner Elizabeth Santaniello and client service concierge Shelby Pearl at the new Safahla Medical practice in Corning.

“I’ve been really lucky to have this team. We’ve kind of fallen into place naturally,” said Vassell. “Everyone has some attachment to someone else in how they joined the team. It gives us a nice family feel.”

Safahla Medical was named after an amalgamation of her daughter’s middle names, Safiya and Nahla. The practice held a soft opening Sept. 26 ahead of Tuesday’s grand opening at 149 Walnut, which previously housed Dr. Melissa Brown’s orthodontist office. The space was renovated to match Vassell’s vision for the atmosphere at Safahla Medical.

“I think it’s becoming more and more common where healthcare practitioners who have worked in corporate medicine recognize the needs of our patients and also recognize that something is missing in how healthcare is being offered now,” she said. “We just want to do it our way, the way that meets the needs of our patients and our clients as well as our needs as physicians so work is fulfilling for us again, where we enjoy and look forward to come in here and take care of our patients.”

