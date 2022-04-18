U.S. markets open in 1 hour 27 minutes

Skinly Aesthetics Offers the Ultimate Liquid Butt Lift

3 min read

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The liquid butt lift combining Sculptra with Hyaluronic Acid (HA) dermal filler is the newest most innovative non-surgical approach to effectively enhance the size of one's buttocks without the risks and downtime associated with surgery. This groundbreaking treatment is now offered at Skinly Aesthetics, a cosmetic dermatology practice owned and operated by Dr. Schwarzburg, M.D. and located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, New York.

After years of research and several successful clinical trials, the new and improved Sculptra liquid butt lift with the added benefit Hyaluronic Acid gel for enhanced results is now on the market and offered at Skinly Aesthetics by Dr. Schwarzburg.

"We are so excited to be offering this innovative combination of Sculptra and HA here at Skinly," says Dr. Schwarzburg. "Being one of the first and only clinics to successfully execute this liquid butt lift, I'm thrilled to be able to promise my patients both long lasting and now, immediate Sculptra results."

Before the development of Sculptra the only way to enhance the size of the buttocks was through invasive surgical procedures. Poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA), the active ingredient in Sculptra, stimulates one's own collagen production, resulting in a volume increase where it is injected in the buttocks. While the intradermal injection of Sculptra alone will offer beginning results within one month post-injection, the additional infusion of HA gel allows for instant liquid butt lift results and overall greater volume creation. This groundbreaking combination is now available at Skinly Aesthetics and ready for use on excited patients.

The primary ingredient in Sculptra is Poly-L-lactic acid which generates collagen production and overall volume in the treated area. Hyaluronic acid gel molecules offer instant volume and work synergistically with the PLLA for greater buttock enhancement and more dramatic results. Sculptra, manufactured by Galderma, was FDA approved in August, 2004 and can be combined with a variety of HA dermal fillers for the optimal liquid butt lift.

Based on clinical trials, a Sculptra liquid but lift may last up to four years with enhanced and more immediate results when used in conjunction with Hyaluronic acid. While the majority of butt enhancements require invasive surgery accompanied by extensive downtime, Sculptra liquid butt lift is minimally invasive with limited side effects and zero downtime, which is why it is the number one non-surgical buttock enhancement currently on the market.

"Until the development of the liquid butt lift, there has been no effective minimally invasive buttocks enhancement. I believe that Sculptra, alongside the popular combination of Sculptra and HA is a game changer allowing patients to achieve that fuller and lifted backside without the invasiveness of surgical intervention." - Dr. Schwarzburg, M.D.

About Skinly Aesthetics
Skinly Aesthetics, owned and operated by Dr. Schwarzburg, M.D. is one of New York's most popular and successful cosmetic dermatology practice. For more information, please visit or contact the Skinly Aesthetics office directly at (212) 774-4264, or email info@skinlyaesthetics.com.

Media Contact:
Dmitriy Schwarzburg
212-774-4264
334328@email4pr.com




View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skinly-aesthetics-offers-the-ultimate-liquid-butt-lift-301526997.html

SOURCE Skinly Aesthetics

