JOBS:

U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs (125,000 expected), unemployment rate rose to 4%

Payrolls unexpectedly rose in January despite Omicron; previous months' data revised upward

SKINPHOREA FACIAL BAR & ACNE CLINIC TO START NATIONWIDE FRANCHISING

·2 min read

Detroit's first facial bar & spa will expand its innovative and results driven concept nationwide

DETROIT, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan's first full-service facial bar & spa, will be the first of its kind to franchise its convenient and full-service facial bar model focusing on multicultural skincare.

The full-service facial bar, designed to create a convenient, relaxing experience and provide real results for clients who seek facials for a multitude of reasons. Photo-Jermme
Their nationwide expansion will begin in Dallas, Texas with franchising opportunities available in six states; Ohio, Arizona, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina and Texas.

Michigan natives Jessie Hayes-Stallings and Shareese Shorter, have redefined how skin care is considered merging quality care with its signature happy hour feel since their first Royal Oak location from 2016 and second Detroit (Corktown) location in 2021.

Skinphorea Facial Bar is a full-service facial bar, designed to create a convenient, relaxing experience and provide real results for clients who seek facials for a multitude of reasons. The brand holds a vision to fulfill the skin care needs of women and men who desire practical pampering, while highlighting the education component of skin care.

Disrupting the $148.3 billion dollar global skincare market, the brand aims to start the expansion process Winter 2022 and projects to open 20 locations within the next 3 years w/expected revenue $9.2million by year 3 end of 2025.

Skinphorea's focus on multicultural skin lays the foundation to their innovative business model with multicultural consumers driving the personal care industry nearly two to one in comparison to the total U.S. market.

For more information, please visit: www.skinphorea.com/franchise-opportunities

About Skinphorea
Skinphorea Facial Bar is a full-service facial bar, designed to create a convenient, relaxing experience and provide real results for clients who seek facials for a multitude of reasons. Skinphorea has continued to scale and break glass ceilings in the skincare market with its unique business model serving multicultural skincare as a one if its kind facial bar and scene clinic.

Contact:
The Bee Agency on behalf of Skinphorea
Bee Brown
+12487971404
bee@thebeeagency.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skinphorea-facial-bar--acne-clinic-to-start-nationwide-franchising-301475775.html

SOURCE Skinphorea

