SkiStar Half-Year Report September 2022-February 2023

SkiStar AB

CONTINUED GROWTH AND A VERY STRONG PROFIT FOR THE IMPORTANT SECOND QUARTER

Second Quarter

Net sales for the second quarter increased by SEK 172 million (8 percent) to SEK 2,350 (2,178) million compared with the same period of the previous year.

Profit before tax for the second quarter improved by SEK 6 million (1 percent) to SEK 926 (920) million compared with the same period of the previous year.

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 9.32 (9.57).

First Six Months

Net sales for the first six months of the year increased by SEK 195 million (8 percent) to SEK 2,527 (2,333) million compared with the same period of the previous year.

Profit before tax for the first six months of the year decreased by SEK 122 million (21 percent) to SEK 451 (573) million compared with the same period of the previous year.

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 4.35 (5.61), a decline of 22 percent.

Significant events during and after the period

The profit before tax for the second quarter is the best in the company’s history, driven by the growth in turnover.

Martin Almgren has been appointed CFO to succeed Anders Örnulf. His start date has been changed from the previously reported 23 May 2023 to 3 April 2023.

SkiStar and the other current owners of Trysilguidene AS, which runs the ski school business in Trysil, have agreed that SkiStar will acquire the other owners’ shares (65 percent) in the company. With the share transfer, SkiStar will, as of 1 September 2023, own 100 percent of Trysilguidene.

Comments from the CEO Stefan Sjöstrand:

“The result shows that the interest in alpine skiing is still great and that the trend of holidaying at home in the Scandinavian mountains is continuing this winter as well.”

Conference call and web presentation

Tuesday 21 March 2023 at 10.00 a.m. CET.

Web cast: https://financialhearings.com/event/44265

For registration and dial-in details, please follow the link above. Please make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and registering a few minutes before the conference begins. The presentation and a recorded version of the web presentation will be available on the same webpage after the presentation.

Story continues

This information is information that SkiStar AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 21 March 2023, 07.15 a.m. CET.

Further information can be reached from:

Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

Anders Örnulf, CFO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

SkiStar in brief

SkiStar AB (publ) is listed on the Mid Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The Group owns and operates mountain resorts in Sälen, Vemdalen, Åre and Stockholm (Hammarbybacken) in Sweden and in Hemsedal and Trysil in Norway. Operations are divided into three segments: Operation of Mountain Resorts, Property Development & Exploitation and Operation of Hotels. As the leading holiday tour operator for Scandinavia, SkiStar’s business concept is to create memorable mountain experiences, develop sustainable destinations, offer accommodation, activities, products and services of the highest quality with our guests in focus. For further information, please visit www.skistar.com/en/corporate.

Attachment



