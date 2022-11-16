SkiStar publishes Annual and Sustainability Report for 2021/22

SkiStar AB

SkiStar AB (publ) publishes the Annual and Sustainability Report for the financial year 2021/22 on SkiStar’s website, www.skistar.com/en/corporate. The Swedish Annual Report is also available on SkiStar's website in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).



SkiStar’s goal is to reduce the company’s total carbon footprint by 50 percent by 2030 compared with 2020/21. To ensure that SkiStar’s efforts to reduce climate impact are sufficient and in line with what is needed to achieve the Paris Agreement’s goal, SkiStar has developed its Science Based Targets, i.e. the company’s science-based climate impact targets. After the end of the financial year 2021/22, these have been sent to Science Based Targets initiative for approval.





This information is information that SkiStar AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 16 November 2022, 07.00 a.m. CET.

Further information can be reached from:

Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

Anders Örnulf, CFO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

SkiStar in brief

SkiStar AB (publ) is listed on the Mid Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The Group owns and operates mountain resorts in Sälen, Vemdalen, Åre and Stockholm Hammarbybacken in Sweden and in Hemsedal and Trysil in Norway. Operations are divided into three segments: Operation of Mountain Resorts, Property Development & Exploitation and Operation of Hotels. As the leading holiday tour operator for Scandinavia, SkiStar’s business concept is to create memorable mountain experiences, develop sustainable destinations, offer accommodation, activities, products and services of the highest quality with our guests in focus. For further information, please visit www.skistar.com/en/corporate.

