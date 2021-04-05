U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

SKOUT’S HONOR RELEASES BREAKTHROUGH STUDY THAT SCIENTIFICALLY PROVES THE EFFICACY OF ITS PROBIOTIC SKIN CARE LINE FOR PETS

Skout's Honor
·4 min read

Third-Party Lab Test Confirms Ability to Eradicate & Prevent the Growth of Yeast and Fungus on Pets’ Skin

Oceanside, CA, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning pet specialty brand, Skout’s Honor, has released results from a third-party study confirming the efficacy of its ground-breaking topical probiotic technology - the active ingredient in the brand’s popular Grooming & Wellness product lines - in combating common dog and cat yeast and fungal skin infections. The brand, commonly known for its environmentally and socially-conscious everyday pet essentials, is excited about what this means for the future of pet wellness.

Skout's proprietary and patent-pending probiotic blend has now been scientifically proven to stop and prevent the growth of Candida and Ringworm - two microbes commonly associated with pet skin ailments, including itch, odor, shedding, hotspots and inflammation. The probiotic blend effectively created a zone of inhibition in a laboratory study conducted by an independent third party, out-performing a common antimicrobial surface treatment by up to 30 percent. This finding is significant, because the traditional option for treating severe cases of skin infections in pets has been medicated options, such as steroids and antibiotics, but the long term use of those can be detrimental to long-term wellness.

Now there is a natural alternative. “While medicated solutions can help pets feel more comfortable quickly, continual use can leave the animal susceptible to new or recurrent infection - and pet parents find themselves in a cycle of 'treat and repeat,'” said Pete Stirling, president and CEO of Skout’s Honor. “This study ultimately signifies a major breakthrough in the natural pet care and skin/coat category by providing a preventative measure for the most common pet skin conditions. More importantly, [these are] safe, easy to use products that can be part of an everyday pet wellness plan.”

Launched in 2017, Skout’s Honor’s Probiotic product line contains live, colony-forming probiotic kefir culture. When applied topically, these probiotics form a protective barrier to push out and protect against harmful yeast and allow the skin’s natural biome to flourish while strengthening the animal's natural defenses. This holistic approach not only eases discomfort, but prevents skin problems before they start - something that today's pet parent appreciates more than ever before.

Stirling added, “For a few years now we have been inundated with testimonials and success stories from customers telling us how our products have offered a life-changing solution for pets who suffer from chronic, severe skin conditions…We are honored to have the opportunity to offer this technology to the pet industry and make a lifelong positive impact.”

To celebrate the findings of the new study, Skout's Honor is launching an awareness campaign called “Peace & Harmony for Pets” to educate Veterinarians, Groomers, Pet Specialty retailers and pet parents everywhere about the natural power of probiotic skin care as a proven, effective treatment to keep pets' in optimal health.

Skout’s Honor’s *Probiotic Grooming line includes:

Probiotic Shampoo + Conditioner (2-in-1) - MSRP: $20.99

Probiotic Shampoo - MSRP: $19.99

Probiotic Daily-use Deodorizer - MSRP: $12.99

Probiotic Daily-use Detangler - MSRP: $14.99

*Available in Honeysuckle, Lavender, Dog of the Woods (Sandalwood Vanilla) and Fragrance-free options.


Skout’s Honor’s Probiotic Wellness line includes:

Probiotic Ear Cleaner - MSRP: $9.99

Probiotic Itch Relief Spray - MSRP: $14.99

Probiotic Hotspot Hydrogel - MSRP: $19.99

Prebiotic Pet Balm - MSRP: $16.99

Skout’s Honor products are exclusively available in thousands of pet specialty retailers across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Chile, India, New Zealand and South Africa and soon-to-be-more countries.

More information can be found HERE on the recent lab study, technology, testimonials and products.

For sales and distribution opportunities, please contact Shannan Morlas at Shannan@skoutshonor.com.

About Skout’s Honor

Skout’s Honor is an award-winning company based in Oceanside, Calif. that offers everyday pet essentials including cleaning, grooming, wellness, training and flea & tick solutions. Founded by a team of animal lovers and proud pet owners, the company created its “Skout’s Paw Pledge,” and donates a day’s worth of food for a shelter animal in need with every product sold. For more information on the products and for specific retailers, please visit SkoutsHonor.com.

Attachments

CONTACT: Tommy Shankland Skout's Honor 8155317695 tommy@skoutshonor.com


