SKP Resources Bhd (KLSE:SKPRES) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

Today is shaping up negative for SKP Resources Bhd (KLSE:SKPRES) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the latest downgrade, the seven analysts covering SKP Resources Bhd provided consensus estimates of RM2.2b revenue in 2024, which would reflect an uneasy 15% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to drop 17% to RM0.076 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM2.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.10 in 2024. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about SKP Resources Bhd's prospects, administering a measurable cut to revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

The consensus price target fell 14% to RM1.37, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic SKP Resources Bhd analyst has a price target of RM2.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at RM0.95. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 15% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 7.8% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 13% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - SKP Resources Bhd is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for SKP Resources Bhd. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of SKP Resources Bhd.

