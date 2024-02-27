SKP Resources Bhd Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS: RM0.015 (vs RM0.026 in 3Q 2023)

SKP Resources Bhd (KLSE:SKPRES) Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM453.1m (down 39% from 3Q 2023).

Net income: RM23.4m (down 43% from 3Q 2023).

Profit margin: 5.2% (down from 5.5% in 3Q 2023). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.

EPS: RM0.015 (down from RM0.026 in 3Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

SKP Resources Bhd Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 11% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 17% growth forecast for the Electronic industry in Malaysia.

Performance of the Malaysian Electronic industry.

The company's shares are up 3.4% from a week ago.

Valuation

SKP Resources Bhd's financial results now indicate the company's shares could present an opportunity based on 6 important indicators. To access our thorough examination of analyst consensus click here and discover the expected future direction of the company.

