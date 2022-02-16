U.S. markets open in 6 hours 6 minutes

SKRR Exploration Drill Program Intersects Arsenopyrite Sulphides along with Disseminated Arsenopyrite and Quartz Veining at the Olson Gold Project, Saskatchewan

·4 min read
  • SKKRF

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC Pink: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) ("SKRR" or the "Company") is pleased to report intersections of arsenopyrite bearing sulphides along with disseminated arsenopyrite and quartz veining in the current and ongoing drill program at the Olson property in the Trans Hudson Corridor, Saskatchewan.

Sherman Dahl, Chief Executive Officer of SKRR comments:

"The visual indications of mineralization for which assays are pending, are encouraging.
It is important to note the continuation of mineralization, and the indications that this
second drill program at Olson points to an expansion of the known gold zones at Olson."

Drilling is progressing well on the Olson gold project located in Saskatchewan, 25km west of the community of Deschambault Lake and 80 km south of SSR Mining's Seabee Gold Operation. Five (5) drill holes have been completed during the current program for a total of 840m (2,756'), further defining the Olson Zone where 19 holes have been drilled since 1958 in an area of consistently mineralized rocks. Systematic exploration of the Olson area indicates the presence of a significant gold-enriched zone interpreted to be orogenic in nature, with encouraging mineralization reported in all drill holes completed recently. Drilling, core-logging and sampling is currently underway with analytical results pending. A total of 1890m in ten (10) holes is planned for the Olson Zone and other target areas of the property including the Ackbar, Michaels Lake and Carina zones, with drilling activity expected to continue into March 2022.

The Olson 2022 Winter Drill program Gallery.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ross McElroy P.Geol, a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About SKRR Exploration Inc.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan - one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen - although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan. SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the Olson property drill program and the expected outcomes and results, the receipt of assays from the Olson drill program, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of gold and other metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

