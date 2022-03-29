U.S. markets open in 1 hour 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,596.25
    +28.25 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,059.00
    +206.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,103.75
    +118.50 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,090.20
    +15.40 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.52
    -4.44 (-4.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,904.20
    -35.60 (-1.84%)
     

  • Silver

    24.51
    -0.69 (-2.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1117
    +0.0128 (+1.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.30
    -1.51 (-7.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3146
    +0.0050 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.1980
    -0.6760 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,946.34
    +704.27 (+1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,113.39
    +32.38 (+2.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,571.51
    +98.37 (+1.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,252.42
    +308.53 (+1.10%)
     

SKULLCANDY X PIT VIPER COLLAB INFUSES TRUE WIRELESS FAVORITES WITH '90s NOSTALGIA

·4 min read

Limited-Edition Collection Made for Music Fans Who Live Life on the Edge

PARK CITY, Utah, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy, the #1 selling brand in stereo headphones1 and true wireless earbuds2 under $100, announced today its all-new collaboration with Pit Viper, the world's foremost online sunglasses presence. The limited-edition collection includes Skullcandy fan-favorites Grind, Push Active and Dime true wireless earbuds redesigned with an impossibly rad, retro aesthetic for those who were born to party. The first 100 Skullcandy x Pit Viper Push Active purchases will be bundled with a pair of Pit Viper sunglasses. The collaboration is available globally, exclusively on Skullcandy.com.

Skullcandy x Pit Viper Collab Infuses True Wireless Favorites with &#x002018;90s Nostalgia
Skullcandy x Pit Viper Collab Infuses True Wireless Favorites with ‘90s Nostalgia

"With Skullcandy and Pit Viper sharing a love for the fast-living outdoor lifestyle and disrupting the status quo, we held nothing back as this collaboration is long overdue," said Jessica Klodnicki, Chief Marketing Officer, Skullcandy. "We've adopted Pit Viper's iconic, outrageously retro style, which has taken the realms of action sports and fashion by storm, encouraging our fans not to take life too seriously as they jam out in style."

With these limited-edition Grind, Push Active and Dime true wireless solutions, 2025 meets the '90s, featuring a futuristic yet vintage-inspired neon pink, purple and blue colorway. Skullcandy took inspiration from one of Pit Viper's popular colorways, "Midnight," while incorporating signature Pit Viper elements, including splatter paint, iridium lenses and distinguishable color combinations.

"We're stoked to unleash a collab that really tickles our fancy for music and for having a downright, damn good time," said Emilia Szubzda, Marketing Director, Pit Viper. "Pit Viper and Skullcandy simultaneously bring the party to your eyes and ears in a way no other union could."

Tech specs tied to each of the Skullcandy x Pit Viper collab earbuds include:

Skullcandy x Pit Viper Grind True Wireless Earbuds – $89.99 MSRP

  • Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology™

  • Hands-free voice control

  • Up to 40 hours total battery + wireless charging

  • IP55 sweat and water resistant

  • Update features with the Skullcandy app

  • Built-in Tile® finding technology

Skullcandy x Pit Viper Push Active True Wireless Earbuds – $89.99 MSRP

  • Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology

  • Hands-free voice control

  • Up to 44 hours total battery + rapid charge

  • IP55 sweat and water resistant

  • Flexible, over-ear hooks for a secure, exercise-focused fit

  • Update features with the Skullcandy App

  • Built-in Tile® finding technology

Skullcandy x Pit Viper Dime True Wireless Earbuds – $34.99 MSRP

  • Up to 12 hours of battery life

  • Full suite of media controls on the buds with ability to use either bud solo

  • Auto on/connect with secure, noise-isolating fit

  • IPX4 sweat and water resistance

  • Micro-USB charging case with snap lid and integrated lanyard

For more information on Skullcandy and to see the collaboration unfold, visit www.Skullcandy.com or follow the brand on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

1. The NPD Group, Inc., Canada Tech POS Monthly Retail Pro; Average Sales Price Under $100; Jan.2021 - Jan 2022 combined.

2.The NPD Group, Inc., Canada Tech POS Weekly; Band Type: No Wire/No Band; True Wireless; Average Sales Price Under $100; Jan. 3, 2021 - Jan. 1, 2022, combined.

About Skullcandy®
Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand, born in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah. Fast forward to today where Skullcandy is the #1 selling brand in stereo headphones1 and true wireless earbuds2 under $100, and on a mission "to unleash the visceral power of music for all." Skullcandy headphones and earbuds are created, tuned and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience. The brand supports charitable causes through its Music With A Mission program where dedicated campaigns and a portion of proceeds from limited-edition product sales help make an impact. Skullcandy designs, markets and distributes its audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally. The company's website can be found at www.Skullcandy.com.

About Pit Viper
Conceived on the ski hill and born in the back of a van, like all ski bum dreams, Pit Viper is now an international, multi-million dollar company. Worn by the likes of Travis Pastrana, Rob Gronkowski, Tanner Hall, and Brehanna Daniels, Pit Viper specializes in functional - yet stylish sunglasses, apparel, throwing outrageous events and giving away cars. Dedicated to not taking life too seriously, Pit Viper stands by their motto: DEMAND RESPECT AND AUTHORITY. Visit: www.pitviper.com for more.

(PRNewsfoto/Skullcandy)
(PRNewsfoto/Skullcandy)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skullcandy-x-pit-viper-collab-infuses-true-wireless-favorites-with-90s-nostalgia-301512552.html

SOURCE Skullcandy

Recommended Stories

  • Tech Stocks Roundup: Apple Is Working on a New Golden Opportunity

    Check out the latest news and performance numbers from the top technology stocks like Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Uber, and more.

  • WhatsApp: The Best Meta Purchase Ever?

    With so much cash thrown around in Silicon Valley, it’s not easy for an acquisition to cause a stir. Facebook's (FB) (now Meta) acquisition of WhatsApp in 2014 did just that—surpassing Google's $3.2 billion purchase of Nest Labs and Apple’s $3 billion Beats Electronics procurement—to become one of the largest tech buys of all time. WhatsApp, a text messaging app used widely across the globe, stole headlines with its initial $16 billion bid from Facebook.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Ukraine-Russia Crisis

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • SHIB Tests Resistance at $0.000030 Before Easing Back

    SHIB makes up ground on DOGE, with SHIB striking an intraday high of $0.00002962 before a late slide back to sub-$0.000027 levels.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Update Chrome right now to patch a dangerous zero-day bug

    Not every stable channel update for Google Chrome contains exciting new features, but that doesn’t mean you should ignore them. Keeping your software up to date is vitally important, as malicious actors are always finding new bugs to exploit. Speaking of which, Google rolled out Chrome version 99.0.4844.84 last Friday to address a new zero-day … The post Update Chrome right now to patch a dangerous zero-day bug appeared first on BGR.

  • BT halts removal of landline phones after vulnerable unable to call 999

    BT has halted plans to replace landline phones with digital ones in the wake of concerns highlighted by the Telegraph, as its chief executive apologised and admitted the company had got it "wrong".

  • The Pros and Cons of Ordering From a Fast Food Mobile App

    Between the constant promotions and exclusive deals for app users, it’s obvious that fast food chains are desperate for customers to use their proprietary apps. The deals are wonderful, especially in a time where food prices keep surging, but like everything else in the world, ordering from mobile fast food apps is not a perfect process.

  • Samsung's $700 Smart Monitor M8 is now available to pre-order

    You can control smart home devices using the 32-inch 4K display.

  • Apple Stock Slides On iPhone, AirPod Production Cut Reports

    Slumping demand, surging inflation and supply chain disruptions are triggering production cuts in key Apple products, Nikkei reported Monday.

  • British engineers bring "human-like" robot to life

    Ian Lee introduces us to Ameca, the latest invention of Engineered Arts, the British company aiming to develop the most interactive human-like robots on the planet.

  • The Cost of Making an iPhone

    Apple enjoys high profits on its smartphones partly because the cost to make them is significantly less than the retail price.

  • Lapsus$ found a spreadsheet of passwords as they breached Okta, documents show

    The Lapsus$ hackers used compromised credentials to break into the network of customer service giant Sitel in January, days before subsequently accessing the internal systems of authentication giant Okta, according to documents seen by TechCrunch that provide new details of the cyber intrusion that have not yet been reported. Customers only learned of Okta's January security breach on March 22 after the Lapsus$ hacking group published screenshots revealing it had accessed Okta's internal apps and systems some two months earlier. Okta admitted the compromise in a blog post, and later confirmed 366 of its corporate customers are affected by the breach, or about 2.5% of its customer base.

  • Apple Stock Falls and Suppliers Decline on Report of iPhone SE Output Cuts

    Shares of Apple and the tech giant’s suppliers were falling Monday following a Nikkei Asia report that said Apple plans to make about 20% fewer iPhone SEs next quarter. Earlier this month, Apple (ticker: AAPL) announced the latest version of its lower cost iPhone SE, starting at $429. The phone adds 5G wireless capability and uses the same A15 Bionic chip used in the company’s flagship iPhone 13.

  • Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

    The company plans to produce 20% fewer iPhone SEs - or about 2 million to 3 million units - next quarter than originally planned, the report said. It added that Apple has also reduced 2022 orders for AirPods by more than 10 million units. Apple, whose shares were down about 2% in premarket trading, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Engineers Built a Real Bat Signal That Actually Works

    The guys behind the ultra-popular YouTube channel Hacksmith Industries created a functioning Bat Signal that really works. Here's how they did it.

  • Apple cuts iPhone SE production by 20% less than three weeks after launch

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley details Apple's decision to cut iPhone SE production orders due to weak demand amid inflation and geopolitical events like the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in addition to commenting on the new iPhone's design.

  • Rode's first headphones are the creator-focused NTH-100

    Rode is a name synonymous with microphones. But today sees the company debut its first set of headphones, the NTH-100.

  • Apple suspends loophole that allowed Apple Pay to work in Russia

    Apple had suspended its services in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine

  • CZUR Launches a Brand New Indiegogo Campaign for the ET24 Pro Document Scanner

    CZUR TECH CO., LTD (CZUR) is a well-known service as the inventor of the smart book scanner. It will launch its latest crowdfunding campaign for CZUR ET24Pro on Mar. 29, Incomparable Professional Book Scanner, which has some major improvements.