SKULLYS(R) NFTs & SKULLYSPOOL to be the First Cardano ADA reward Based Staking Pool with NFTs

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2021 / Santo Mining Corp., dba Santo Blockchain Labs (OTC PINK:SANP), (the "Company") is pleased to announce, it has intertwined its SKULLYS® Cardano ecosystem-based "NFTs" Non-Fungible Tokens to the Company's Cardano staking pool SKULLYSPOOL. The goal is to reward delegators not only with ADA coins for staking on the SKULLYSPOOL, but additionally to receive an NFT SKULLYS® as they delegate their ADA tokens. During the months to come, the company will be minting a new series of SKULLYS® Ver 4.0 with an "XR" eXtended reality feature XR-NFTs, that can be integrated with Instagram and or Facebooks "AR" augmented reality APIs, or on a Cardano NFT crypto wallet. The SKULLYS® NFT collectibles will also include the A.R.R. (Accept, Relinquish, Reward) features that will allow collectors to interact with their NFTs and earn reward via the stake pool or its digital reward-based model.

Frank Yglesias, CEO of Santo Blockchain Labs., stated: "we first minted SKULLYS® 2.0 on the Ethereum ecosystem back in 2019, since then I have been monitoring and supporting the Cardano ecosystem and I'm honored to have started a Cardano stake pool nodes back in EPOCH 241 and extremely stoked that we have just minted 100 SKULLYS® on the Cardano ecosystem 3 days ago. As childish as the SKULLYS® NFTs may seem to many folks, they don't realize that they are the stepping stones, to Digital Asset Based Tokens, Securities Asset Based Tokens, Realestate Property Asset Based Tokens, Car Title Asset Based Tokens, etc., the games we play today are the building blocks of our future."

SANTO BLOCKCHAIN LABS

The Company SANP is a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end digital solutions such as smart digital contracts, non-fungible tokens NFTs, digital to physical assets tokenization, eXetended reality, and IoT internet of things for everyday life. The Company also has developed a series of digital collectibles NFTs on the Cardano ecosystem "https://cardanoscan.io/tokenPolicy/9eac2b2c17009849eb27ef87c0cdf422e187e0a4aec924fd64180f58" named SKULLYS® https://skullys.io/. The Company also operates the only Cardano proof of stake platform that rewards delegators with SKULLYS® NFTs https://skullus.io ADAPOOL Ticker: (SANP) SKULLYS® ADA Network Pool and provides cryptocurrency staking service to potential Cardano (ADA) delegators. The Company also has three subsidiaries Cathay International LLC, a Florida corporation specializing in administration, logistics, and an Asian to USA interoperability. The second subsidiary is Santo Blockchain Labs Corp. a Wyoming corporation leveraging the blockchain and crypto-asset states laws of the State of Wyoming. The third subsidiary is SAITEC Technology & Development Joint Stock Company https://www.saitec.dev/ in Ho Chi Minh City, VietNam, where currently it has a team of 15 software engineers for various outsourcing services and its in-house projects. VietNam is currently known as the Silicon Valley of South Asia.

