SKUTOPIA Brings Three Core Offerings To Benefit Online Businesses

SKUTOPIA
·3 min read
SKUTOPIA

Makes order fulfillment easier for customers with comprehensive solutions

Sydney, AU, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKUTOPIA has brought three core offerings to the table to help accelerate eCommerce businesses and make order fulfillment easier for them.

It’s interesting to note that the company was founded in an eCommerce hub. It has given it crucial insights into working with people from small businesses to large-scale enterprises. The company understands the struggles businesses have to go through, but is also aware of the opportunities that present themselves to online businesses on a regular basis. It leverages those insights to ensure that its clients get scalable options to achieve their best.

And that’s how SKUTOPIA has gained the trust of some of the leading brands including Workit Spaces, Theseeke, Floraly and PetzPark. Its three cutting-edge eCommerce solutions are designed to transform online businesses and help them scale up to greater heights of success. Some of the advantages of services offered by the company include the ability to manage fulfillment in-house.


One of the core offerings from the company includes the SKUTOPIA SAAS platform that can lead to seamless scalability for eCommerce businesses. This order, shipping, and inventory management software is designed to suit the needs of everyone, from startups to large multinational brands. This platform is easy to use with its all-in-one interface and real-time data sync features.

To get started with the software, businesses can connect their store through integration with Shopify in three easy steps that don’t involve any coding. They can auto-sync orders to see product and delivery status in one place. SKUTOPIA software also makes operations easier by helping businesses create pick lists, manifests, and also print labels for shipping. Discounted shipping rates in selected countries is another advantage along with the ability to ship and track orders without any hassle.

In fact, the company has also made it possible for online businesses to grow faster by offering same-day delivery services. Thanks to the service, businesses can give their customers control over their orders and provide quick, priority deliveries. They can have access to multiple couriers, including its same-day delivery network, which allows them to get their products in the hands of their customers right away.

Finally, the company also brings greener fulfillment solutions for businesses to enhance the customer experience. Now they have the option of shipping their products to SKUTOPIA at discounted rates. They can integrate with sales channels too and the company receives the inventory and carries out quality checks. SKUTOPIA will also print companies' branded logos on each package to make sure it always exposes the business brand in every part of the process. Through tracking and notifications on delivery, it keeps businesses on top of things at all times.

For more information about the services offered by the company, one can visit the website: https://SKUTOPIA.com/.

About SKUTOPIA

Founded in an eCommerce hub itself, the company understands the needs of online businesses and has won their trust by offering them comprehensive services including inventory, order, shipping, and warehouse management, all in one place.

Media Contact

Address: A1, 35-39, Bourke Rd, Alexandria NSW, 2015

Phone: (02) 9381 9178

URL: https://SKUTOPIA.com/


