Sky to cut 1,000 jobs as TV viewers ditch satellite dishes

Sky has announced plans to cut 1,000 jobs as the media group grapples with the death of the satellite dish.

Jobs will be axed across the country this year, focused on Sky’s team of engineers. The cuts represent around 4pc of the company’s UK workforce of 27,000. Bosses are understood to have begun consultations with affected staff on Tuesday.

It comes as Sky faces up to the accelerating shift away from its traditional satellite business and towards streaming. Last year it slashed hundreds of jobs in response to the change in viewing habits.

The company revolutionised the market when it launched its TV service delivered via a satellite dish three decades ago.

But the majority of Sky’s customers now opt for its Sky Stream set-top box or its streaming TV Sky Glass, both of which deliver services over the internet.

Consumers can set up these products themselves and, as a result, the company needs fewer engineers to install and service satellite dishes.

A Sky spokesman said: “Increasingly, customers are choosing Sky Glass and Sky Stream which don’t require specialist installation, and that has led us to change the number of roles we need to deliver our services.”

Sky’s UK chief Stephen van Rooyen announced his departure after two decades at the business - Matt Crossick/PA

It marks the latest round of job cuts to hit the media sector as companies respond to both the recent economic downturn and long-term structural changes.

Channel 4 this week confirmed plans to reduce its headcount by 18pc, or 240 roles, as it battles an advertising downturn and the shift to streaming. The plan represents the deepest cuts in its history.

Meanwhile, mobile giant Vodafone is cutting 11,000 jobs worldwide and BT will slash 55,000 jobs by the end of the decade. BT has said around a fifth of these cuts will be because of AI, though the majority relate to declining demand for engineers as it finishes its rollout of full-fibre broadband.

The cuts at Sky come a week after the group announced the departure of UK chief executive Stephen van Rooyen after almost two decades at the business.

Mr van Rooyen, who oversaw Sky’s expansion into new areas such as mobile and broadband, recently secured a deal for the broadcaster’s biggest-ever package of Premier League rights.

Sky, which was bought by US media giant Comcast in a $39bn (£30.7bn) deal in 2018, has attempted to position itself as an aggregator that brings together various streaming services, such as Netflix and Disney, into one platform.

It has also stepped up its investment in original programming following the success of TV shows such as Chernobyl.

Sky last year opened a vast new film and TV studio complex at Elstree in Hertfordshire. It is still recruiting for the site and aims to create 2,000 new jobs in its first three years.

