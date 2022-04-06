U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

Sky Equity LLC Secures Default Portfolio Protection Through Axylyum Charter

·3 min read

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axylyum Charter, the parent company of AXY Wrap™, announced today that they have entered into an agreement with New York based private lender, Sky Equity LLC.

(PRNewsfoto/Axylyum)
(PRNewsfoto/Axylyum)

Effective immediately, all loans within Sky Equity's private lending portfolio are optioned through Axylyum Charter's exclusive product, AXY Wrap™. Established in 2021, Axylyum Charter has taken the mortgage-backed security market by storm with the introduction of their growth enablement product, which acts as a safeguard for retail and wholesale private lenders. If a borrower defaults, Axylyum Charter acquires the distressed asset from the lender at 100% of the origination price.

"I am extremely proud to have the opportunity to work with Sky Equity and their executive team. Their business structure and impressive team is well-known throughout the industry and to have the opportunity to assist in their growth, is truly an honor. We initially met Sky Equity and Allen Esses through our relationship with the National Private Lenders Association. The NPLA is one of the most established and remarkable organizations in the private lending world and we are grateful for their continuous support," stated Serge Petroff, CEO of Axylyum Charter.

Sky Equity was established in 2008 by President and Fund Manager, Allen Esses. Headquartered in New York City, Sky Equity is a leading private lender and real estate investment company that provides non-owner occupied investment loans for real estate assets across the country. They specialize in short-term real estate loans for single family homes, multifamily, mixed-use, fix and flip, and small balance commercial assets.

"When established in 2008 as a direct lender, Sky Equity could not have predicted such rapid growth and a leading position within the private lending industry. Even with a market correction just around the corner, we are in the best possible position to continue our growth with AXY Wrap™. The fact that our investors no longer have to worry about borrowers defaulting is a game changer," stated Allen Esses.

In 2021, Axylyum Charter was recognized by The New York Real Estate Journal as 'Company of the Month' and has been featured in numerous notable publications such as Real Estate Weekly, National Mortgage News, Mortgage Banker Magazine, and Globe Street.

ABOUT AXYLYUM CHARTER:

Axylyum Charter has disrupted the commercial lending space with their growth enablement product, AXY Wrap™. Specifically designed for private money lenders, AXY Wrap™ supports portfolio expansion by removing the risk of default.

For more information about AXY Wrap™, visit www.axylyum.com.

ABOUT SKY EQUITY LLC:

Headquartered in New York, New York, Sky Equity is a national private lender and real estate investment firm that provides creative funding solutions for borrowers, while consistently delivering healthy returns for investors. They are known for their hands-on boutique service, efficient loan processing, conservative underwriting and in-depth knowledge of market conditions.

For more information, please contact Allen Esses at 212-239-5242 or visit www.skyequity.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sky-equity-llc-secures-default-portfolio-protection-through-axylyum-charter-301519165.html

SOURCE Axylyum

