Sky Gold Corp. Option Set

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / SKY GOLD CORP. ("Sky" or the "Company") (TSXV:SKYG)(OTC PINK:SRKZF) announces it has set 700,000 options at an exercise price of $0.11 good for 3 years to directors and officers of the Company in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

Sky Gold Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties in Canada and the USA for the benefit of its shareholders.

