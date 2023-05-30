Sky High Hedge Costs Push Big Japan Insurers to Riskier Avenues

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s biggest life insurers have ramped up their use of longer-dated currency hedges to a record to escape sky-high costs, a move which also suggests an increase in purchases of riskier securities that benefit from more protection.

Currency swaps protected more than 11% of foreign securities owned at the end of the fiscal year to March, according to earnings reports from nine of the biggest life insurance companies analyzed by Bloomberg. These contracts tend to last over the expected lifetime of an investment, making them especially useful for those which carry more risk.

The increased adoption of less widely-used longer-maturity derivatives underscores the challenge that Japanese investors face as sky high short-term hedging costs erode returns from foreign securities. They also reflect how the cohort has dialed up its risk tolerance to deal with the constraints of a domestic bond market crippled by Bank of Japan’s yield-control policy.

Conversely, the usage of foreign-exchange forwards dropped to a new low in the data going back to 2011. Forwards tend to have shorter-maturities and are constantly rolled over, making hedges loss-making if short-term interest rates are higher than the yields on the investments.

Given BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has shot down hopes for an early tweak to policy, hedging costs which had soared to a two-decade high look unlikely to come down anytime soon. The cost to hedge positions against swings in the yen for three months using forwards stood at 5.6% Monday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“It’s a pressing issue for life insurers to control currency risks and keep hedging costs in check,” said Ayako Sera, a market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd. “Insurers have no option but to find ways to reduce hedge costs either by diversifying hedge methods or return to the local market.”

Most of Japan’s life insurers signaled their plan to shift further into local bonds from overseas debt in the current fiscal year, driven by costs and the recent rise in domestic yields.

The ratio of currency swaps to the amount of foreign securities held by the nine insurers jumped to 11.4% at the end of March from 9.3% six months ago, according to the analysis. That of forwards tumbled to 35.4% from 44.6% in September. A ratio of put options more than tripled to 5.9% in the six months through March.

Insurers typically use swaps for riskier securities such as corporate and municipal debt and hedge for an entire investment period, according to a report from a research arm of Japan Post Holdings Co.

Increased risk appetite was visible in some of the companies’ recent earnings reports. BBB-rated securities accounted for 28.3% of Nippon Life Insurance Co.’s foreign and local bond holdings at the end of March, up from just 4.7% a decade ago.

A Japanese investor who buys BBB-rated dollar-denominated corporate notes gets a yield of about 1.9% after using currency swaps for FX hedging and overnight-indexed swaps to fix cash flows, according to calculations by Bloomberg. In contrast, they would get a yield of minus 1.8% investing in 10-year Treasury notes and hedging via forwards.

“Some life insurers are diversifying their hedging methods because they incur negative carry as soon as they hedge with forwards,” said Keisuke Tsuruta, a senior bond strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. in Tokyo. “Currency swaps will continue to have advantage over forwards, but whether they will gain more popularity depends on their levels going forward.”

