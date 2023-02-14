U.S. markets closed

Sky High Media Announces Support and Design Service for Estage Hub Platform

Sky High Media
·3 min read

Sheridan, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sheridan, Wyoming -

Sky High Media, a company based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, has announced that they are providing support and design service for the Estage Hub platform. Estage is considered to be the ultimate all-in-one online marketing platform for the purpose of helping businesses of any size to succeed. Provided with a user-friendly interface and with a number of innovative features, Estage has the capability to streamline and replace various marketing services, offering businesses with everything that they require to market, sell, and deliver their products like a professional. It also offers load speeds that surpass practically all in the industry and this allows businesses to achieve higher conversion rates, increased sales SEO superiority. Estage was developed by a group of engineers, entrepreneurs, and designers who have a high standard for design, simplicity, and aesthetics.

The Estage hub builder allows people of all computer skill levels to build stunning websites, sales funnels, and even a full-scale world-class online without having to write not even one line of code. Everything is done through drag-and-drop, which means that it can be used by anyone. The platform offers a range of key marketing tools, including a membership site, sales pages, landing pages, email marketing, sales funnels, webinar, personal brand sites, and complete HUBs. These hubs, in effect, are a “business-in-a-box” and in addition, Estage also offers webinars, automation, a blog, and also includes the ability to build one’s own social network for one’s community and affiliates.

In addition, Estage allows businesses to track their performance easily because it has built-in features for analytics and insights including A/B split testing to optimize marketing campaigns. Furthermore, it offers a click tracking and link shortener feature, which allows businesses to measure and evaluate their marketing efforts. In short, Estage has everything that a business needs to succeed in the current competitive market.

It is important to note that a digital marketing hub enables online marketers to fully comprehend the behavior of customers as they transact or negotiate via a website by analyzing multichannel data. This allows businesses to make decisions based on insights and take actions based on the behavior of customers and channel characteristics and this leads to an improvement in the number of conversions. Another feature is the hub’s ability to easily provide real-time customer insight by determining the various customer attributes and segments. The hub can also offer a real-time analysis of both structured and non-structured data from all sources. In addition, it can help in providing personalized experiences by identifying content and providing positioning that will be well accepted by a particular segment. And the hub can also provide a unified customer profile that integrates first- and third-party data. The real-time analysis offered by a hub can monitor a customer’s journey through several touchpoints and helps businesses identify those channel attributes that result into conversions to a quality lead or a new customer.

Meanwhile, Sky High Media is offering support and design services for users for the Estage Hub platform. Click here to learn more. This Hub contains all of the necessary business content, such as pages, a blog, marketing funnels, inner circle, e-commerce, webinars and much more, and all that have to be developed in a cohesive way that optimizes digital marketing efforts.

Sky High Media was originally established to provide digital marketing services. But with the realization that AI will play an important role in the upcoming Web 3.0, the company is shifting its focus on the use of AI in web design and online marketing. Nevertheless, Sky High Media will continue to remain updated on the latest developments regarding digital marketing tools and platforms.

Those who are interested in learning more about the Estate hub platform can check out https://estage.skyhighmedia.com or through email.

###

For more information about Sky High Media, contact the company here:

Sky High Media
Stephen Iervella
1-587 209 4054
stephen@skyhighmedia.com
99 Spruce Place SW
Calgary, AB Canada

CONTACT: Stephen Iervella


