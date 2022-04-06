U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,492.23
    -32.89 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,567.06
    -74.12 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,956.72
    -247.44 (-1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,016.91
    -29.13 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.81
    -5.15 (-5.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.90
    -2.60 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.50
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0899
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6290
    +0.0730 (+2.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3066
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7700
    +0.1800 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,784.33
    -2,188.34 (-4.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,019.59
    -36.76 (-3.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

Sky Medical Technology announces availability of its geko™ device on government of India e-marketplace portal (GeM)

·5 min read

With this move, government hospitals across India can now access the geko™ device to prevent life threatening blood clots, address complications related to swelling following orthopaedic surgery and the healing of chronic wounds (leg ulcers).

DARESBURY, England, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Medical Technology Ltd (Sky), a UK-based medical device manufacturer and parent company of Firstkind Ltd, today announced the availability of its flagship product, the geko™ device, on the Government of India e-Marketplace (GeM) procurement portal, under the Product ID 8778588-83575686384, Gem Catalogue ID 5116877-12688567087

The geko&#x002122; device T3 image
The geko™ device T3 image

Launched in August 2016, the GeM portal is an online market platform to facilitate procurement of goods and services by various Ministries and agencies of the Government. It aims to enhance transparency, efficiency, and speed in the public procurement of goods and services.

The wearable, clinically proven geko™ device - now listed on GeM - is a small, battery powered, disposable, neuromuscular electro-stimulation therapy, that is applied non-invasively to the skin over the common peroneal nerve at the side of the knee. Small electrical pulses gently stimulate the nerve, once every second, activating the calf and foot muscle pumps resulting in increased blood flow in the deep veins1 of the calf, at rate equal to 60% of continuous walking2 without a patient having to move. The increase in blood flow prevents venous thromboembolism3 (VTE – blood clots), reduces post-operative and trauma-based swelling4,5 and promotes wound healing (leg ulcers)6.

Across India, the incidence of VTE is comparable to that in Western countries. The risk is especially high in hospitalized patients, in a majority of whom VTE is clinically silent and one of the commonest causes of unplanned readmission and preventable death7. Oedema, the medical term for swelling, is also a silent burden with few tools to address the complication, which can delay surgical fixation, impede wound closure, decrease muscle strength and stall rehabilitation.8,9 Arguably the greatest burden, however, and considered a silent epidemic, is chronic wounds. It is difficult to correctly assess the magnitude of suffering generated by leg ulcers in a country of over 1.2 billion people. One study, however, estimated the prevalence to be 4.5 per 1000 in the population10.

"We are thrilled that government hospitals across India can now enjoy streamlined geko™ device procurement through GeM, to address these significant medical challenges" says Bernard Ross, Sky Founder and CEO. "GeM listing marks the beginning of a very-exciting journey for Sky. The online platform is a vibrant e-marketplace, providing transparency, efficiency and speed. It is heartening to know that thousands of patients who visit government hospitals can now gain from the prescribed use of the geko™ device for better clinical outcomes and enhanced recovery.

About Sky Medical Technology Ltd

Sky Medical Technology, the parent of Firstkind Ltd, is a UK-based medical devices company. Through its innovative mechanism of neuromuscular electrostimulation, Sky has developed a non-invasive, ground-breaking technology platform, OnPulse™, embedded in its industry-leading brand, the geko™ device. Sky's products are tailored to different medical application areas, selling through strategic partnerships or distributors in each clinical application area. Clinical areas of focus include prevention of life-threatening blood clots, complications related to swelling before and after general and orthopaedic surgery and vascular conditions related to wound healing (leg ulcers). The goal in each pathway is to partner with healthcare professionals for better patient outcomes and patient care whilst saving health system resources. www.skymedtech.com

Media contact

Sue Davenport
sue.davenport@firstkindmedical.com
Sky Medical Technology Ltd
Hawk House
Peregrine Business Park
Gomm Road
High Wycombe
Bucks
HP13 7DL

References:

  1. A Nicolaides, M Griffin. Measurement of blood flow in the deep veins of the lower limb using the geko™ neuromuscular electro-stimulation device. Journal of International Angiology August 2016-04.

  2. Tucker A, et al. Augmentation of venous, arterial and microvascular blood supply in the leg by isometric neuromuscular stimulation via the peroneal nerve. The International journal of angiology: official publication of the International College of Angiology, Inc. 2010 Spring;19(1): e31-7.

  3. Natarajan I, et al. The use of the geko™ device (a neuromuscular electrostimulation device) and the resulting activation of the foot and calf muscle pumps for the prevention of venous. thromboembolism in patients with acute stroke. University Hospital of North Midlands NHS Trust. Poster. Published on the geko™ device.

  4. Mahmood et al, Neuromuscular Electrostimulation Device Reduces Preoperative Edema and Accelerates Readiness for Theater in Patients Requiring Open Reduction Internal Fixation for Acute Ankle Fracture the foot and ankle journal, published online, March 2020.

  5. Wainwright TW et al. A Feasibility Randomised Controlled Trial to Evaluate the Effectiveness of a Novel Neuromuscular Electro-stimulation Device in Preventing the Formation of Oedema Following Total Hip Replacement Surgery. Heliyon 18 Jul 2018- Volume 4, Issue 7.

  6. Jones N I & Harding K G. Neuromuscular electrostimulation on lower limb wounds. British Journal of Nursing. Vol 27, No. 20. Published Online: 12 Nov 2018.

  7. Agarwal S. et al. Venous thromboembolism: A problem in the Indian/Asian population? Indian Journal of Urology: IJU: Journal of the Urological Society of India, 01 Jan 2009, 25(1):11-16 DOI: 10.4103/0970-1591.45531 PMID: 19468423 PMCID: PMC2684304.

  8. Kluga K, et al. Improving Orthopedic-Related Postoperative Edema Management in a Rehabilitative Nursing Setting. Rehabil Nurs. May/Jun 2019;44(3):151-160. doi: 10.1097/rnj.0000000000000104.

  9. VA US Department of Veterans Affairs website: https://www.va.gov/health/aboutvha.asp.

  10. Vijay Langer. Leg ulcers: An Indian perspective. lndian Dermatology Online Journal. 2014 Oct-Dec; 5(4): 535–536. doi: 10.4103/2229-5178.142559. PMCID: PMC4228669. PMID: 25396157.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1781947/The_geko_device.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1781948/The_geko_device_on_the_leg.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1340942/Sky_Medical_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1395567/Geko_Logo.jpg

The geko&#x002122; device on the leg
The geko™ device on the leg
Sky Medical Logo
Sky Medical Logo
Geko Logo
Geko Logo

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna, BioNTech Dive As Israel Study Looks Bearish On Fourth Covid Shot

    Vaccine stocks toppled Wednesday after an Israeli study suggested immunity wanes quickly following a second Covid booster shot.

  • FDA Approves BioXcel's Igalmi - First Orally Dissolving Sublingual Film For Schizophrenia-Associated Agitation

    The FDA has approved BioXcel Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: BTAI) Igalmi (dexmedetomidine) sublingual film for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar I or II disorder in adults. Igalmi can be self-administrated by patients under the supervision of a healthcare provider. The company is prepared to launch Igalmi in the U.S. in Q2 of 2022. An estimated 7.3 million people in the U.S. are diagnosed with schizophrenia or bipolar disorders. Up to a quarter of these peopl

  • Health care: Obamacare 'family glitch' is finally getting an overhaul

    A flaw in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) — also known as Obamacare — is being addressed by the Biden administration.

  • FDA pulls approval for Vir Covid drug, sending stock plunging

    The monoclonal antibody has been used in hospitalized Covid patients following its emergency use authorization last spring, but it has been ineffective in its current form against the latest Covid subvariant, BA.2.

  • Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People It's "Absolutely Critical" to Do This Now

    For the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've been hoping for light at the end of the tunnel. And while we've made incredible progress, there have been serious setbacks. The pandemic has been marked by ups and downs: After the introduction of the Omicron variant led to a surge over the winter, COVID numbers declined rapidly, but now there are some signs of the trend reversing. As of March 30, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that daily new COVID cases were do

  • New Air Force One delayed after investigations find drinking, drug use and uncredentialled workers, report says

    Two jets signed under a $3.9bn Trump administration deal expected to be delivered by 2026

  • Dr. Fauci Warns This Plan for Ending COVID Is Now "Unattainable"

    The COVID-19 pandemic has been a primary topic of conversation for over two years now. The entire world has faced the repercussions of the virus, but with the introduction of vaccines and booster shots, we've made significant progress toward finally returning to normal. At the same time, some of our hopes for what the world could one day look like have become more and more unlikely. Now, one plan for ending the pandemic is being called "unattainable." Read on to learn what virus experts say will

  • Bacterial vaginosis is the most common vaginal infection in women — here’s what you need to know

    Experts explain what causes bacterial vaginosis — the most common vaginal infection in women — and how to treat it.

  • Doylestown Health receives $5M gift from Johnson & Johnson chairman Alex Gorsky, wife

    Alex and Pat Gorsky are doing more than just serving as honorary chairs of Doylestown Health's One Vision fundraising campaign. The campaign has now raised nearly $92 million toward its goal of $100 million by 2023 — the year Doylestown Hospital turns 100. The bulk of the Gorsky's new gift, $4 million, will support the Gorsky Heart and Vascular Suite established as part of the Woodall Center for Heart and Vascular Care that opened in December 2017.

  • The New COVID Variant Will Surge in These States, Expert Says

    The rate of daily new COVID cases in the U.S. has come down drastically since the Omicron surge reached its peak in mid-January. But after dropping for nearly three months, the national daily infection average has plateaued at around 30,000 over the past two weeks, according to data from The New York Times. Now, experts warn that the highly contagious BA.2 Omicron subvariant could cause cases to surge again, with certain states bearing the brunt early on. Read on to see which areas could see ano

  • 'Girl Who Can't Smile' Due to Rare Disorder Signs a Modeling Contract: 'I Get to Inspire People'

    New Zealander Tayla Clement was born with an extremely rare condition called moebius disorder, which makes her unable to move her eyebrows or upper lip

  • U.S. FDA advisers weigh need for more COVID vaccine boosters

    (Reuters) -A panel of U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisers was meeting on Wednesday to discuss how and whether to use additional COVID-19 vaccine boosters after data from Israel showed a fourth dose lowered rates of severe illness among older people. The FDA's outside experts are not expected to vote on any specific vaccine, but the agency said their discussions could help forge a strategy for future use of booster doses. Data presented to the panel showed that vaccines lose much of their effectiveness in preventing infections from the Omicron variant, although they were better at preventing severe disease.

  • Walmart Opens New Health Centers In Florida

    Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) has launched five new Walmart Health centers across North and Central Florida. Walmart Health brings accessible care to Floridians, beginning in Jacksonville and four additional locations in the Jacksonville, Orlando, and Tampa areas. Walmart Health centers provide several services, including primary care, labs, X-ray and EKG, behavioral health and counseling, dental, optical, and hearing. The centers are operated by qualified medical professionals, including physicians,

  • Shanghai Lockdown: Woman Shares Account Of 16-Hour Bus Ride To COVID Quarantine Center

    Officials in China's largest city announced an extended lockdown as COVID-19 cases continue rising.

  • At the Forefront of HIV Health and Healing in Spain: Ferran's Story

    As the founder and director of BCN Checkpoint, a community HIV program geared toward gay men and transgender women in Barcelona, Ferran Pujol has helped provide hope to those living with HIV for ne...

  • A Plant-Based Diet May Ease Arthritis Symptoms, New Research Finds

    In a new study, participants who went vegan and eliminated pain-trigger foods saw signifiant reduction in swollen joints and rheumatoid arthritis pain

  • AstraZeneca tees up pro golfer Jason Day for new campaign targeting lung cancer patients

    Actors Julie Bowen, Anthony Anderson and Bellamy Young are featured in episodes of the campaign that stresses the importance of biomarker testing.

  • Yes, you can get a second COVID-19 booster shot, but should you?

    Evidence supports the safety of a fourth dose, which will elevate your antibody levels and likely bolster other immune protection against BA.2.

  • This Common Medication Could Be Hurting Your Brain, New Study Says

    Many of us think a decrease in cognitive ability is part of the natural aging process—the so-called "senior moments" that happen more frequently as we get older. Forgetting to do something or having small details slip your mind might not seem like a serious issue, but these brain blips may be a sign of mild cognitive impairment (MCI), which can lead to dementia down the line. According to the Mayo Clinic, things like avoiding excessive alcohol use, limiting exposure to air pollution, exercising

  • Current COVID vaccines not 'well matched' against BA.2, FDA says

    Current COVID-19 vaccines are not well matched against the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Experts are now meeting to discuss changes to future boosters.