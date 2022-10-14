Sky Medical Technology appoints Fiona Young to lead geko™ device adoption in wound care

Sky Medical Technology (Sky) appoints seasoned sales development professional to drive market adoption of the geko™ device for leg ulcer healing

The geko™ is a wearable medical device that increases blood flow in the leg to transport oxygenated blood to a wounds edge and bed.

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Medical Technology Ltd (Sky), parent company of Firstkind Ltd, today announced the appointment of Fiona Young as director for its wound care therapy business. Fiona will spearhead and build-out Sky's geko™ device sales and marketing strategy in the wound care space.

Fiona Young

Sky is a UK-based maker of wearable medical devices designed to heal chronic wounds that afflict millions of sufferers around the world every year. The global wound care market is projected to reach USD 27.2 billion by 2027, driven by the growth of an aging population and the rising use of technological advancements in innovative wound care products.

The appointment of Fiona brings to Sky a proven track record in building international sales success in the wound care market. Across her 20-year career, Fiona has worked in sales development roles at Crawford Healthcare and Lohmann & Rauscher helping to introduce and integrate new products into wound care pathways - and more recently as International Marketing & Direct to Consumer Manager at Flen Health, a company that provides innovation in skin healing.

Commenting on her appointment, Fiona said, "I am excited to be joining Sky at this important time in the company's development. Sky has an exceptionally dynamic technology platform with multiple large market opportunities – wound care therapy being among the largest of these. I am delighted to be working with the Sky team and excited to lead a clinical partner advocacy programme that will help drive geko™ device adoption. The market is ripe for the introduction of the clinically proven geko™ device, an innovation able to improve the lives of millions living with chronic wounds."

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome Fiona Young to the Sky team. Fiona's impressive commercial track record in wound care makes her ideally suited to the development and delivery of our commercial strategy in wound care. Fiona's expertise will provide highly relevant and invaluable leadership in the engagement of wound care professionals willing to embrace innovation for better patient outcomes" commented Bernard Ross, Sky CEO and Founder.

About the geko™ device

Worn at the knee, the geko™, a neuromuscular electrostimulation device, gently stimulates the common peroneal nerve activating the calf and foot muscle pumps, resulting in increased venous, arterial and microcirculatory blood flow – transporting oxygenated blood to the wound edge and bed to promote healing in patients with lower limb wounds.

About Sky Medical Technology Ltd

Sky Medical Technology (Sky) is a UK-based medical devices company. Through its innovative mechanism of non-invasive neuromuscular electrostimulation, Sky has developed a ground-breaking NMES technology platform, OnPulse™, embedded in its industry-leading product, the geko™ device. The company develops a range of products tailored to the needs of different medical application areas, selling both direct and through strategic partnerships or distributors in each major clinical area. Clinical areas of interest include chronic wound healing, the treatment and prevention of oedema (swelling) and venous thromboembolism prevention (VTE). The goal in each therapy are is to partner with healthcare professionals to improve clinical outcomes and patient care while at the same time reducing cost for health systems.

