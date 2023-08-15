SKY Network Television Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth NZ$911k

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in SKY Network Television Limited's (NZSE:SKT) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SKY Network Television

The Independent Chairman Philip Bowman made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for NZ$278k worth of shares at a price of NZ$2.22 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of NZ$2.52. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

SKY Network Television insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests SKY Network Television insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about NZ$2.0m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About SKY Network Television Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if SKY Network Television insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing SKY Network Television. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for SKY Network Television (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

