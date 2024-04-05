SKY Network Television Limited's (NZSE:SKT) Stock Been Rising: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

SKY Network Television's (NZSE:SKT) stock is up by 5.9% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on SKY Network Television's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

View our latest analysis for SKY Network Television

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for SKY Network Television is:

12% = NZ$54m ÷ NZ$449m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each NZ$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made NZ$0.12 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of SKY Network Television's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To start with, SKY Network Television's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 7.7% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, SKY Network Television was able to see an impressive net income growth of 71% over the last five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Story continues

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that SKY Network Television's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 21% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is SKT worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SKT is currently mispriced by the market.

Is SKY Network Television Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

SKY Network Television's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 43%, meaning the company retains 57% of its income. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and SKY Network Television is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Moreover, SKY Network Television is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 69% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 9.3%) over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with SKY Network Television's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.