SKY Network Television (NZSE:SKT) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at SKY Network Television (NZSE:SKT), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for SKY Network Television:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = NZ$74m ÷ (NZ$690m - NZ$225m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, SKY Network Television has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Media industry average of 12% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for SKY Network Television compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering SKY Network Television here for free.

What Can We Tell From SKY Network Television's ROCE Trend?

Over the past five years, SKY Network Television's ROCE has remained relatively flat while the business is using 64% less capital than before. To us that doesn't look like a multi-bagger because the company appears to be selling assets and it's returns aren't increasing. You could assume that if this continues, the business will be smaller in a few year time, so probably not a multi-bagger.

Another point to note, we noticed the company has increased current liabilities over the last five years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 33% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than16% because total capital employed would be higher.The 16% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 33% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. With that in mind, just be wary if this ratio increases in the future, because if it gets particularly high, this brings with it some new elements of risk.

The Key Takeaway

Overall, we're not ecstatic to see SKY Network Television reducing the amount of capital it employs in the business. Moreover, since the stock has crumbled 75% over the last five years, it appears investors are expecting the worst. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for SKY Network Television (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

