SKY Network Television (NZSE:SKT) Has Announced A Dividend Of NZ$0.0824

The board of SKY Network Television Limited (NZSE:SKT) has announced that it will pay a dividend of NZ$0.0824 per share on the 22nd of March. This will take the annual payment to 6.4% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

SKY Network Television's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by SKY Network Television's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 13.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 48%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from NZ$2.40 total annually to NZ$0.18. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 93% over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. We are encouraged to see that SKY Network Television has grown earnings per share at 78% per year over the past five years. SKY Network Television is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

We Really Like SKY Network Television's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for SKY Network Television you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant. Is SKY Network Television not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

