Sky News apologises after presenter compares Israel’s war with Hamas to Holocaust

The comparison was made in a heated exchange over calls for a 'voluntary migration' of Palestinians from Gaza

Sky News has issued an apology after a presenter compared Israel’s war against Hamas with the Holocaust.

In a heated interview with Danny Danon, former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, presenter Belle Donati drew comparisons between calls for the voluntary migration of Palestinians from Gaza and the plight of Jewish people during the Holocaust.

Mr Danon described the comments as a “shameful, anti-Semitic equation”.

He added: “This is pure anti-Semitism what you just said, comparing the Holocaust to what’s happening today in Gaza. Shame on you for this behaviour.”

In a statement broadcast on air later this afternoon, Sky News said: “Sky News recognises the complete inappropriateness of this comparison and the offensive nature of those comments.

“Sky News would like to apologise unreservedly for the comparison and to Mr Danon personally for making the comparison.”

A spokesman for Sky News declined to comment on whether any disciplinary action would be taken against Ms Donati.

The comments came during a heated exchange with Mr Danon, who is a member of Israel’s Knesset and previously served as deputy defence minister.

This insolent interviewer from @SkyNews disgracefully drew comparisons between the situation in Gaza and the Holocaust. Shame on her pic.twitter.com/GyhkL2W1co — Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) January 26, 2024

Mr Danon has called for a “voluntary migration” of Palestinians from Gaza and urged countries around the world to accept limited numbers of Gazan refugees who have expressed a desire to relocate.

Discussing the proposals on Sky News, he said: “I think anyone in the world who voluntarily wants to move to another country should be eligible to do that.”

Ms Donati responded: “Yes, the sort of voluntary relocation of many Jewish people during the Holocaust, I imagine. It is not a voluntary relocation.”

It is not the first time Sky News has come under fire for its coverage of Israel’s war with Hamas.

The broadcaster was criticised in October for interrupting its programme on the conflict to report that Holly Willoughby was leaving ITV’s This Morning.

The update was delivered by senior journalist Mark Austin, who was reporting on the ground in Jerusalem.

The BBC has also courted controversy for its stance on the conflict since Hamas launched attacks on Israel on October 7.

The public service broadcaster initially refused to describe Hamas as a terrorist organisation, instead using the word “militant”.

It has since updated this policy to describe Hamas as a group that has been proscribed as a terrorist organisation by the Government.

