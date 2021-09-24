Sky Wellness Talks CBD and Health on Vitality 4 Life

Vitaltiy 4 Life With Sky Wellness Relief

PHOENIX, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 27th and 30th 2021, Sky Wellness – an emerging leader in the CBD industry - will be featured on Vitality 4 Life with Curtis Adams as part of the show’s Minute of Wellness segment. Vitality 4 Life specializes in beginner and senior fitness, exercise DVDs and fitness videos for seniors, and senior-specific chair exercises. Finally, an exercise show that caters to a different crowd! Who knew you could get an awesome workout without getting on the floor or doing high-impact movements? Every episode is action-packed with features, fun, and effective exercises to build strength, endurance, trim the waistline, strengthen the core, increase balance, and is specifically designed for active adults age 45+.



Sky Wellness took the opportunity with Vitality 4 Life to focus on wellness and CBD’s many benefits. Created by nature and perfected by science, Sky Wellness is a brand family of affordable, premium THC Free, Hemp-derived CBD products that are designed to elevate health, enhance well-being, and make life… feel better. With five brands and more than 100 products in its portfolio, Sky Wellness’ collection has been created to support an array of healthy lifestyle habits, from staying focused to reducing stress. There are also options to support pain relief, boost the immune system, get a good night’s rest when you need it the most, or to simply take CBD as a daily supplement for your overall well-being. The ultimate goal of Sky Wellness is to make customers Feel Better by optimizing wellness outcomes through the benefits of Hemp-derived CBD.

All Sky Wellness products are made only from the highest quality raw materials in the cleanest and safest, registered facilities. They’re also put through the most rigorous third-party testing possible to ensure that the products are as safe as they are effective.

The brand will be featured in episode 11 and episode 12 of the show, which is broadcast through JLTV (Jewish Life TV) 7 days a week at 7am & 10am ET to 50M homes on all major networks. The episodes can also be accessed through Roku, Retirement Living TV (RLTV), and i-Cable in Hong Kong.

Viewers will receive a special discount at www.SkyWellness.com for 45% off all products with code VITALITY45.

PRESS CONTACT

Mai Vu

VERY New York

mai@verynewyork.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/096918f8-2fc2-4cba-aaee-2cceca9f625f



