SKY ZONE TRAMPOLINE PARK TO OPEN IN MUNCIE, IN

·3 min read

Local Farm Owners to Open Midwest Location as Sky Zone Continues Expansion

MUNCIE, Ind., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, creator of the world's first indoor trampoline park and leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, is pleased to welcome Sarah and Josh Lochtefeld to its industry-leading roster of franchisees. Owners of S & J Farms Company, the Lochtefelds will add Sky Zone to their emerging business portfolio.

(PRNewsfoto/CircusTrix)
(PRNewsfoto/CircusTrix)

"As local business owners and parents of young children, we were drawn to the growing indoor active entertainment industry for our next investment," said Sarah and Josh Lochtefeld, Sky Zone franchisees. "When we learned about franchising with Sky Zone and how the business model provides the category's fastest rate of return on investment, it was an opportunity we were excited to pursue. We know families in Muncie and the surrounding areas will enjoy the park's unique attractions, memorable birthday parties, and unparalleled guest experience."

Sky Zone invented the trampoline park industry over a decade ago and has been at the forefront of innovation in the indoor active entertainment space ever since. With over 60 attractions, there is something at Sky Zone for every age, including the Toddler Zone that is perfect for children under the age of six. In addition to monthly memberships, Sky Zone offers birthday parties, fundraising events, corporate outings, and more.

"The ongoing trend of increased spending by families on recreational experiences outside the home has accelerated growth in the active entertainment industry," said Mike Revak, SVP of Franchise and Park Operations at CircusTrix, the parent company of Sky Zone. "We are excited for the Lochtefelds to open their location in Muncie as part of our ongoing development plans that will expand Sky Zone exponentially over the next few years."

With aggressive expansion plans, Sky Zone is actively searching for engaged community and business leaders to add to its ever-growing roster of new franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone and to become a franchisee, please visit: https://circustrix.com.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone was founded in 2004 as the world's first trampoline park and has grown to become the leader in indoor active entertainment. The award-winning franchise believes in the power of active play to make us healthier, happier, and more creative. Offering unforgettable parties, an exclusive membership program, and gravity-defying, wall-to-wall aerial attractions, Sky Zone encourages everyone to live joyously in the moment. For more information, visit www.skyzone.com.

About CircusTrix:

CircusTrix is the largest developer, operator, and franchisor of indoor active entertainment parks in the world. Known for Sky Zone, the preeminent brand in the industry, along with the DEFY and Rockin' Jump brands, CircusTrix serves over 40 million visitors and members annually. CircusTrix's rapid growth and innovation has created facilities and exclusive attractions that provide active physical fun, facilitate shareable social media posts, and bring thrill and delight to its worldwide fan base. For more information on the company and franchising opportunities, please visit https://circustrix.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sky-zone-trampoline-park-to-open-in-muncie-in-301561415.html

SOURCE Sky Zone

