SkyAMP Launches New "Signal Enhancement Technology" Begins Recruiting Channel Partners In the US

Like most great inventions, SkyAMP was born out of necessity. Our story begins on August 10, 2020, when a calamitous derecho storm tore a path of destruction through Iowa. In the wake of this disaster, we witnessed how the failure of our power and wireless infrastructure hindered the community's response and recovery.

"We're a unique new patented unpowered wireless signal boosting technology company that solves some fundamental daily business problems for SMB's, Enterprises and consumers. For a variety of reasons cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth signals are not maximized in every business, home, indoor and outdoor location. Our new products provide amplification, enhancement and extended signal boosting technology and many desired use case applications," said Jason Howell.

SkyAMP is looking to add multi-national distributors and a handful of strategic channel partners in all markets in the USA. SkyAMP is looking for channel partners who work in verticals such Pro-AV, health care, education, real estate, RV, parks & rec, oil, gas and energy, hotels, hospitality, manufacturing & distributing, and infrastructure. We want to immediately authorize 10-15 vertical specific channel partners. Our program includes many important and valuable benefits channel partners require from startup vendors. Our Get AMPed Partner Program benefits include warm and qualified leads, deal registration, gov-ed pricing, NFR products, key account samples and product seeding programs, a dedicated partner portal and support, sales incentive programs, channel partner specific sales promotions and customizable marketing assets.

