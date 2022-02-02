U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

SKYBOXE Wins 2022 Gold Telco Innovation Award from Juniper Research for Best 5G Network Solution

·3 min read

Juniper's Future Digital Awards are presented to technology companies that create imaginative products that have the potential to disrupt their ecosystems

All-in-one SKYBOXE Hub recognized for its ability to deliver reliable fixed wireless internet access, home networking, video services and productivity applications, addressing the needs of telcos, network operators, and consumers alike

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYBOXE®, the company that's delivering on the promise of 5G, today announced that its first-generation, intelligent, all-in-one fixed wireless access and application platform – the SKYBOXE Hub – has been named the gold award winner for the Best Operator 5G Solution by UK-based technology analyst firm Juniper Research.

Juniper Research's annual Future Digital Awards for Telco Innovation recognizes the most impactful products and services across the telecommunications and network operator market segments. With the telco industry fast at work building out the foundation and infrastructure for faster, more reliable 5G wireless services, companies are trying to ascertain the impact 5G will have on existing home and mobile broadband. In addition to the faster speeds and lower latency, bringing 5G into the home also has the advantages of fewer wires, faster installation, and service portability.

The SKYBOXE Hub is a first-of-its-kind fixed wireless home gateway that delivers reliable broadband coupled with entertainment and productivity applications. It is a single device that combines the functions typically found in several separate products: a cable modem or hot spot, a Wi-Fi router, a broadcast TV tuner, and an Android TV™ video streamer. Built for cord-cutters, remote workers, and small businesses, the SKYBOXE Hub is designed to simplify people's lives and save them money by giving them a way to replace services delivered by traditional wired internet connections with always-on, high-speed access delivered by wireless carriers like AT&T or T-Mobile.

"SKYBOXE is the perfect device to offer a holistic service that can more readily be a competitive and intelligent alternative to cable TV," said Rob Shambro, CEO and co-founder of SKYBOXE. "Once 5G rolls out to the mass market, we'll start to see mobile operators offer truly unlimited bandwidth without data caps and throttling. SKYBOXE gives wireless companies a platform into the home that they didn't have before. We're honored to have been selected by Juniper for the prestigious Telco Innovation Award, representing yet another key milestone for the company."

The next-generation SKYBOXE Hub 5G is in development now and is expected to be available for purchase in the second half of 2022.

About SKYBOXE
SKYBOXE is paving the way for 5G-enabled applications and services that extend far beyond mobile devices. The company offers a smart, powerful, all-in-one fixed wireless platform that delivers reliable broadband, combined with applications and video services, from a wireless carrier rather than from a traditional ISP. SKYBOXE gives carriers and network operators a way to accelerate the return on their infrastructure investments by expanding their service offerings beyond the smart phone and into homes and businesses, underserved geographies, and new markets. Visit us online at www.skyboxe.com or follow us: @skyboxe.

Android TV is a trademark of Google LLC.

Applied Digital Research Corporation, dba SKYBOXE

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skyboxe-wins-2022-gold-telco-innovation-award-from-juniper-research-for-best-5g-network-solution-301473477.html

SOURCE SKYBOXE

