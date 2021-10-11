U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,377.73
    -13.61 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,638.97
    -107.28 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,556.14
    -23.39 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.11
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.05
    +1.70 (+2.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.00
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1563
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    +0.0090 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3605
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3300
    +1.1150 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,450.06
    +2,360.33 (+4.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,356.08
    +14.23 (+1.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,146.85
    +51.30 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

SkyCell raises a $35 million series C round and enters COVID-19 vaccine distribution market

Emma Betuel
·5 min read

SkyCell, a Swiss company developing smart containers for transporting medicines and vaccines, is announcing a significant round of funding. On top of a $62 million round that closed last year, the company has now raised a $35 million Series C to improve shipping of temperature-sensitive drugs – including COVID-19 vaccines.

The round, which is a combination of equity and debt financing, lists investors from the Middle East, including DisruptAD and (the VC arm of ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund), and SHUAA (a major UAE asset management and investment banking firm). The investment also includes, per the company, “China-based” and Zurich-based family offices,” and investment from Mobiliar, a major private Swiss insurance company.

This round brings the company's total funding to $133 million.

Essentially, SkyCell has developed a shipping container that maintains temperature, controls vibration, and is outfitted with sensors that continuously report the status of the cargo. The idea is to minimize temperature excursions – harmful fluctuations that can spoil drug products – and other damage that happens during shipping.

An oft-cited number in the vaccine logistics community comes from a 2005 World Health Organization report suggesting that as many as 50 percent of vaccines are wasted – partially thanks to temperature, logistics, and shipping issues. The biopharma industry uses more optimistic numbers. SkyCell co-founder and CEO Richard Ettl says the industry typically factors in about a 4% failure rate for established markets and 12% failure rate for emerging markets when it ships drugs around the world.

So far, SkyCell’s temperature excursion rate is less than .1%, according to an outside audit of the technology.

When TechCrunch last covered SkyCell back in April 2020, the company had been working with eight major pharmaceutical companies and was in trials with seven more. The company now “works with the majority of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies,” per a PR representative – though the company wouldn’t provide further details.

Before COVID-19, the company was delivering about 250 million vials of pharmaceutical products per year across all customers. Since then, the technology has moved forward in one big way: It’s been redesigned to be able to transport mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines, as well as the raw materials needed to make them.

The newly designed containers use dry ice – a necessity to achieve the temperatures about -80 to -60 degrees Celsius preferred (but no longer always required) to transport vaccines like Pfizer’s.

When it comes to ultra-cold vaccine shipping, dry ice is basically unavoidable. (UPS Healthcare makes its own dry ice and has been upping production to meet COVID-19 vaccine demand ). SkyCell’s tech, says Ettl, uses far less of it than competitors. It uses 100 kilograms of dry ice for about 120 hours of use, though it can store vaccines longer, if more dry ice is added upon arrival.

“The competition would need 200 kilos or more of dry ice,” he says. “So that was a major feat of engineering.”

Ettl says the company is now transporting either raw materials or vaccines for three top COVID-19 vaccine makers (he did not disclose which ones – though by the ultra cold temperature requirements, you might be able to guess.

“For two [of the three] we almost exclusively transport the raw material that comes out of the factory,” he says.

Another major step forward is the company’s expansion from flying into trucking services.

Though many vaccines first arrive in countries via plane, it’s often trucks that bring vaccines to central medical warehouses. Ideally these trucks are refrigerated, but those aren’t always available, which means that cold boxes and large-scale hauler trucks get used instead, according to a 2021 McKinsey report.

The expansion into trucking greatly increases the reach of SkyCell’s vaccine distribution network. The company has been involved in European distribution of vaccines for one major vaccine player, Ettl says.

“Before we were not doing trucking,” says Ettl. “Our container is used on trucks to transport these -80 Celsius and very cold temperature [products] around. So this was definitely a big change.”

Ettl says that COVID-19 vaccine shipping will likely continue to play a role in the company’s future. But it’s not the core of their business. Many pharmaceutical products from cancer drugs to other vaccines require cold chain handling.

The International Air Transport Association’s Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics suggests world sales of cold-chain drugs and biologics will surpass $440 billion by 2024 – and that doesn’t include COVID-19 vaccine spending.

Within that industry, there also appear to be three macro-trends, the report continues. There are an increasing number of container reuse services, and development of more recyclable shipping containers, and finally the use of electronics to track shipments in real time.

For its part SkyCell overlaps with all of these trends. The fact that SkyCell’s container is reusable is a “major driver” that has helped the company obtain pharmaceutical partnerships, Ettl says. The company has also installed sensors within the boxes, and collects a constellation of data points on every shipment.

Ettl believes that SkyCell is poised to respond to industry-level changes and increasing demand for cold-chain products. So far, the numbers seem to be in the company’s favor.

“We have never lost the product in the company's history,” he says.

Recommended Stories

  • Medical freedom rally held Saturday for vaccine rights

    Medical freedom rally held Saturday for vaccine rights

  • Daily on Energy: Chevron sets emissions ‘aspiration’

    Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!

  • Pilot claims vaccine mandate forces him to choose between ‘feeding his family’ and freedom of choice

    Airline staffer appears to have a sideline in fitness and nutritional advice

  • Oil and gas producers are still holding back

    Data: Baker Hughes; Chart: Axios VisualsOil and gas prices have skyrocketed this year as energy demand rushes back — but U.S. producers aren’t activating their dormant rigs in droves.Driving the news: The U.S. added five rigs last week and a total of 30 over the past four weeks, according to Baker Hughes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.But the current count of 533 is far off the roughly 790 from just before the pandemic.Why it matters: Adding to the sup

  • GM begins replacing recalled Chevy Bolt batteries

    Following multiple production delays, the latest Chevy Bolt EV recall is officially underway.

  • New child tax credit payouts released soon. Try this if yours is late — or wrong.

    After a glitch, keep an eye on your next payment.

  • Use Options To Gauge How Much Bank Stocks Will Move On Earnings

    Bank stocks are expected to move between 2.9% and 4.4% over this week’s earnings announcements. Here's what the options market is saying.

  • Why GameStop Is Jumping Higher Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are running 6.6% higher in morning trading Monday on no news particular to the video game retailer, though its stock remains one of the most mentioned tickers in internet stock chat rooms. GameStop was, of course, one of the original so-called meme stocks that elevated the stock's market value earlier this year, and though it has pulled back from those early highs, small retail investors remain committed to its turnaround. Chairman Ryan Cohen has a vision of GameStop turning into an e-commerce giant for the video game industry.

  • 11 Best 5G Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best 5G stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best 5G Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The rapid digitization of the world in the past year and a half, influenced […]

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. Danny Vena (The Trade Desk): Advertising is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation paradigm shift. The company's cutting edge platform isn't bound by traditional constraints and has the ability to assess 12 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations every second.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy in October

    Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. Today, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock goes for roughly $427,000 -- up more than 2,247,000% since Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks in Berkshire portfolio that look primed to deliver wins.

  • 12 Best Software Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best software stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Software Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The software universe is the fastest growing market segment in the technology industry. According […]

  • Are Institutions Heavily Invested In Marathon Oil Corporation's (NYSE:MRO) Shares?

    If you want to know who really controls Marathon Oil Corporation ( NYSE:MRO ), then you'll have to look at the makeup...

  • 3 Explosive Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond

    In other words, think of growth stocks that could potentially be unstoppable if they can make the most of the opportunities ahead. Here are three such growth stocks with explosive potential in the next decade and beyond, each riding an indisputable megatrend. You'd be hard-pressed to find a renewable-energy stock on a list of growth stocks, but Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) has pretty much all the characteristics that a stock with exponential growth potential should have: scale, a huge addressable market, and an underlying secular trend that's changing the world.

  • Big banks kick off earnings season this week — here’s what to watch

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi preview the big earnings week ahead.&nbsp;

  • 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    The world's most iconic stock index is harboring two amazing values, as well as one widely owned stock that's best avoided.

  • The Best AI Stocks to Buy for 2021 and Beyond

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best AI stocks to buy for 2021 and beyond. You can skip our detailed analysis of the AI industry, and go directly to see the 5 Best AI Stocks to Buy for 2021 and Beyond. The demand for artificial intelligence (AI) products and services has increased manifold over […]

  • Billionaire Louis Bacon’s 10 Tech Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the billionaire Louis Bacon’s 10 tech stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of the billionaire’s hedge fund and go directly to the Billionaire Louis Bacon’s 5 Tech Stock Picks. Louis Moore Bacon is an American investor, philanthropist, and hedge fund manager of Moore Capital Management. The investment management […]

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Acquires Ferrous Processing and Trading Company for $775M

    Steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) inked a deal to acquire scrap metal processor Ferrous Processing and Trading Company (FPT) and related entities for $775 million. Shares of the company were up 5.2% in early trading on Monday following the news. (See Cleveland-Cliffs stock charts on TipRanks) FPT is one of the largest processors and distributors of prime ferrous scrap in the United States, representing 15% of the domestic prime scrap market. FPT processes approximately 3 million tons of scrap ev

  • David Greenspan’s Slate Path Capital is Buying Coinbase, Stitch Fix, and More

    In this article, we discuss the top stocks recently acquired by David Greenspan’s Slate Path Capital according to analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Greenspan’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to David Greenspan’s Slate Path Capital is Buying These 5 Stocks. David Greenspan instilled his efforts at […]