Skycharter Limited joins the Innotech-Execaire Aviation Group of Businesses

MONTREAL, July 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ -Innotech-Execaire Aviation Group (IEAG) announced today that Skycharter Limited, a Toronto based provider of business aviation solutions that include FBO services, Private Jet Charter, Aircraft Management and Aircraft Maintenance, will be joining the IEAG group of businesses.

Founded in 1968, Skycharter Limited serves the business aviation community from its Toronto-Pearson base of operations, which includes a modern 100,000 sq. ft. hangar and newly renovated and award winning FBO terminal.

The addition of Skycharter Limited to IEAG's group of businesses is a perfect complement to our operations and further bolsters IEAG's world-class and comprehensive range of tailored aviation solutions, said Michael Fedele, President, Innotech-Execaire Aviation Group.

About Innotech-Execaire Aviation Group

IEAG is a leading full-service provider of aviation and technical support services to business aircraft OEMs, owners, operators, and commercial airlines. Based in Montreal, Quebec, IEAG offers a full range of aircraft interior/exterior refurbishment and technical services, including non-destructive testing, and has maintenance capabilities and FBO services at airports across Canada including a long history supporting Cessna aircraft from our Authorized Service Facility at Toronto-Pearson for over 40 years. With a comprehensive fleet of business aircraft under management, IEAG has complete flight operations capabilities, as well as a large portion of its business jet fleet available for charter under the Execaire and Image Air Charter brands.

