U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.86 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.14 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.16
    +1.73 (+1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.20
    +6.70 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    19.82
    +0.22 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0434
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2112
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8900
    +0.2300 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,299.60
    +990.02 (+5.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.47
    +20.33 (+4.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,232.65
    +64.00 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,153.81
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Skycharter Limited joins the Innotech-Execaire Aviation Group of Businesses

·1 min read

MONTREAL, July 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ -Innotech-Execaire Aviation Group (IEAG) announced today that Skycharter Limited, a Toronto based provider of business aviation solutions that include FBO services, Private Jet Charter, Aircraft Management and Aircraft Maintenance, will be joining the IEAG group of businesses.

Innotech-Execaire Aviation Group Logo (CNW Group/Innotech-Execaire Aviation Group)
Innotech-Execaire Aviation Group Logo (CNW Group/Innotech-Execaire Aviation Group)

Founded in 1968, Skycharter Limited serves the business aviation community from its Toronto-Pearson base of operations, which includes a modern 100,000 sq. ft. hangar and newly renovated and award winning FBO terminal.

The addition of Skycharter Limited to IEAG's group of businesses is a perfect complement to our operations and further bolsters IEAG's world-class and comprehensive range of tailored aviation solutions, said Michael Fedele, President, Innotech-Execaire Aviation Group.

About Innotech-Execaire Aviation Group

IEAG is a leading full-service provider of aviation and technical support services to business aircraft OEMs, owners, operators, and commercial airlines. Based in Montreal, Quebec, IEAG offers a full range of aircraft interior/exterior refurbishment and technical services, including non-destructive testing, and has maintenance capabilities and FBO services at airports across Canada including a long history supporting Cessna aircraft from our Authorized Service Facility at Toronto-Pearson for over 40 years. With a comprehensive fleet of business aircraft under management, IEAG has complete flight operations capabilities, as well as a large portion of its business jet fleet available for charter under the Execaire and Image Air Charter brands.

www.innotech-execaire.com
www.skycharter.com

SOURCE Innotech-Execaire Aviation Group

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/04/c4331.html

Recommended Stories

  • Multiple insiders bought Aquirian Limited (ASX:AQN) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

    When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase...

  • Are Tribune Resources Limited's (ASX:TBR) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Tribune Resources' (ASX:TBR) recent performance, when its stock has declined...

  • Are Incitec Pivot Limited's (ASX:IPL) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

    Incitec Pivot (ASX:IPL) has had a rough three months with its share price down 16%. However, stock prices are usually...

  • Adairs' (ASX:ADH) investors will be pleased with their splendid 178% return over the last five years

    Adairs Limited ( ASX:ADH ) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 33% in...

  • Germany’s Uniper in Bailout Talks to Plug $9.4 Billion Hole

    (Bloomberg) -- German gas giant Uniper SE is in talks with the government over a potential bailout package of as much as 9 billion euros, ($9.4 billion) according to a person familiar with the situation. Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesIllinois Police Name Person of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed SixLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsUS Futures, E

  • Shippers Still Willing to Touch Russian Crude Oil Are Cashing In

    (Bloomberg) -- A handful of shipowners still willing to transport Russian crude are reaping big rewards on at least one route as others shun the trade.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesIllinois Police Name Person of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed SixLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapShip

  • New Zealand business confidence down due to high costs, interest rates

    WELLINGTON -New Zealand's business confidence continued to worsen in the second quarter of this year as companies grappled with increased costs and higher interest rates, a private think tank said on Tuesday. A net 65% of firms surveyed expected general business conditions to deteriorate compared with 40% pessimism in the previous quarter, the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research's (NZIER) quarterly survey of business opinion (QSBO) showed. It added that business confidence is now at its lowest level since the first quarter of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was declared.

  • S.Korea June inflation hits near 24-yr high, fan larger rate hike chances

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's June inflation accelerated to the fastest pace since the Asian financial crisis, fanning expectations the central bank could deliver a 50 basis point rake hike for the first time next week to cool prices and curb capital outflows. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.0% in June from a year before, government data showed on Tuesday, the fastest since November 1998 and exceeding the central bank's 2% target for the 15th consecutive month. The CPI also sped up from a 5.4% rise in the previous month and exceeded the 5.9% tipped in a Reuters poll.

  • Biden Is Said to Be Close to Rollback Some China Tariffs

    President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;may announce a rollback of some US tariffs on Chinese consumer goods as soon as this week as the administration seeks means to fight accelerating inflation, according to people people familiar with the deliberations. Eric Martin reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Don't Feed The Bear; BYD Leaves Tesla In The Dust

    Don't feed the bear market, prepare for the next bull run. Tesla deliveries fell sharply in Q2 with BYD on tap.

  • US Futures Advance Amid China Tariff Speculation: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set for a steady start Tuesday as investors evaluate the possible scrapping of some US tariffs on Chinese consumer goods.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesIllinois Police Name Person of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed SixLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapF

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: New EV King Crushes Tesla In Q2 Sales

    Tesla stock vs. BYD stock: Tesla deliveries fell sharply in Q2 while BYD sales boomed, seizing the EV crown. BYD stock is in a buy zone.

  • 10 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best bargain stocks to buy right now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now. Oaktree Capital’s co-founder and hedge fund manager, Howard Marks, announced on June 26 that the market is hot to invest in “bargains” amid […]

  • ‘This recession will be the most severe yet’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash and now says the next downturn will be even worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the great financial crash of 2008. Will he be right again?

  • 10 Best Buy-The-Dip Consumer Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss 10 best buy-the-dip consumer stocks to consider. If you want to see more stocks in this list, check out 5 Best Buy-The-Dip Consumer Stocks to Consider. Consumer stocks have lost about $1.8 trillion in market value so far in 2022, according to a recent Bloomberg report. This comes in light […]

  • A REIT With Large Total Return Potential and a Generous Current Yield

    The safe route is to buy shares, collect the generous dividends and reap the rewards when valuations revert back to normal.

  • Bitcoin Could Soar Over 40% by Year-End; Here Are 3 Stocks That Stand to Benefit

    Bitcoin might have cemented its status as “digital gold,” but one other widely touted purpose has yet to properly play out. The daddy of crypto is supposed to be a hedge against inflation but recent times have shown that soaring inflation has not provided a tailwind. In fact, Bitcoin's performance has followed the lead of the equity market, and mirroring the wide downturn in 2022, bitcoin’s price has tumbled over 70% since peaking last November. That said, the “death of bitcoin” has been announc

  • Boeing Rues US-China Trade War as Airbus Wins $37 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- A giant aviation deal from China on Friday underscored how trade tension between Washington and Beijing can impact individual companies, with Boeing Co. left looking on as rival Airbus SE scooped up orders worth at least $37 billion. Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes:

  • 2 Warren Buffett Growth Stocks Down 65% and 92% to Buy Right Now

    The stock market has gotten off to a brutal start in the first half of 2022. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index has slid a staggering 29% during that stretch. With a decline of roughly 7% this year, Berkshire Hathaway stock has held up significantly better than the market at large, but Warren Buffett's company has stocks in its portfolio that have recorded dramatic losses amid current market pressures.

  • Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy Now?

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) posted its third-quarter earnings report on June 30. Micron's growth rates were stable, but its guidance was grim. For the fourth quarter, it expects its revenue to decline 13% year over year and its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to tumble 33%.