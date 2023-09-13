SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited's (NZSE:SKC) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 85% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

The projected fair value for SkyCity Entertainment Group is NZ$3.64 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of NZ$1.96 suggests SkyCity Entertainment Group is potentially 46% undervalued

The NZ$2.92 analyst price target for SKC is 20% less than our estimate of fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited (NZSE:SKC) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (NZ$, Millions) -NZ$53.0m NZ$159.9m NZ$211.8m NZ$204.0m NZ$211.0m NZ$217.0m NZ$222.9m NZ$228.6m NZ$234.4m NZ$240.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 2.86% Est @ 2.70% Est @ 2.58% Est @ 2.50% Est @ 2.44% Present Value (NZ$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.8% -NZ$48.7 NZ$135 NZ$165 NZ$146 NZ$139 NZ$131 NZ$124 NZ$117 NZ$110 NZ$103

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = NZ$1.1b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.3%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = NZ$240m× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (8.8%– 2.3%) = NZ$3.8b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= NZ$3.8b÷ ( 1 + 8.8%)10= NZ$1.6b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is NZ$2.8b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of NZ$2.0, the company appears quite undervalued at a 46% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at SkyCity Entertainment Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.294. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for SkyCity Entertainment Group

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Hospitality market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the New Zealander market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings and cashflows.

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the New Zealander market.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For SkyCity Entertainment Group, there are three essential elements you should further examine:

Risks: Take risks, for example - SkyCity Entertainment Group has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for SKC's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

