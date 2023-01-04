SKYDECK CHICAGO AT WILLIS TOWER ANNOUNCES VALENTINE'S DAY CONTEST, LOVE ON THE LEDGE

The iconic Chicago attraction invites couples to win a wedding ceremony or vow renewal on The Ledge glass observation deck in honor of Valentine's Day

CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skydeck Chicago, the breathtaking observation deck on the 103rd floor of the Willis Tower, has launched its annual Valentine's Day social media contest, "Love on The Ledge." The special event gives daring couples the opportunity to either renew their vows or tie the knot in a private, romantic ceremony on The Ledge, 1,353 feet above Chicago.

To enter the contest, couples are invited to submit a photo or video entry to the sweepstakes form linked on Skydeck's Facebook or Instagram page from January 4 – 25, 2023, sharing their love story and why they wish to experience Love on The Ledge. On January 27, 2023, four couples will be selected as winners of a private vow renewal or wedding ceremony on the nation's highest observation deck to take place on February 12, 2023, the Sunday before Valentine's Day. Each ceremony will be held on The Ledge at Skydeck, the observation deck's glass boxes that extend more than four feet from the building, offering unforgettable views of the city and skyline. Couples will also have the chance to experience the Chicago-centric museum on the lower level of the Tower, which recently opened in 2021. The lower-level museum offers couples quirky photo opportunities on their special day and an interactive experience celebrating the unique personality, history, neighborhoods and sites of Chicago.

"Skydeck Chicago has always been known as a romantic destination for first dates, proposals, and more," says Skydeck Chicago's General Manager, Randy Stancik. "Whether couples are reaffirming their commitment to each other on a milestone anniversary, or exchanging vows for the very first time, it's an honor that Skydeck is able to play a role in couple's love stories."

Each winning couple will enjoy a private, officiated 15-minute vow renewal or wedding ceremony with the Chicago skyline as the backdrop, complimented by romantic floral and décor, and can be accompanied by up to eight guests. Additionally, the four winning couples will each receive a stay the night before their ceremonies at Canopy by Hilton Chicago Central Loop, located directly across the street from Willis Tower, a professional photoshoot taken during and after the ceremony, and deluxe offerings onsite, including breakfast and a champagne toast.

Skydeck and The Ledge at Willis Tower boasts breathtaking views spanning up to 50 miles and four states and has seen more than 1,168 proposals, 120 weddings, 24 vow renewals and tens of thousands of dates. After undergoing an extensive transformation in 2021, Skydeck offers a one-stop, Chicago-themed experience, highlighting the rich history, culture, cuisine and architecture of the city. For more information, please visit Skydeck's Facebook, Instagram or website.

ABOUT SKYDECK CHICAGO AND THE LEDGE

Skydeck Chicago is the breathtaking, thrilling observatory destination atop the iconic Willis Tower. The highest observation deck in the United States, Skydeck provides views of the city spanning up to four states and 50 miles on a clear day. Recently named a Tripadvisor.com World's Top Ten Attraction, Skydeck features The Ledge, five glass floor balconies extending 4.3 feet from Willis Tower and made of three layers of half-inch thick glass laminated into one seamless unit. After undergoing an extensive transformation in 2021, Skydeck offers a one-stop, Chicago-themed experience, highlighting the rich history, culture, cuisine and architecture of the city. For more information, please visit www.theskydeck.com or follow us on social media at @skydeckchicago.

