U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,792.02
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,897.55
    +97.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,526.68
    -96.04 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,270.81
    +1.94 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.38
    +1.39 (+1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.70
    +10.10 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    +0.13 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1340
    +0.0051 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6540
    -0.0140 (-0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3554
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8120
    -0.3140 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,674.25
    -605.01 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,189.55
    +6.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,527.87
    +22.72 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

SKYDECK CHICAGO AT WILLIS TOWER HOSTS LOVE ON THE LEDGE VALENTINE'S DAY CONTEST

·3 min read

The newly transformed Chicago attraction offers couples the chance to win a wedding ceremony or vow renewal on The Ledge glass observation deck

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skydeck Chicago, the fully transformed destination that features Chicago-centric exhibits and Instagram-worthy moments for an immersive look at the city from street to sky, announces its annual "Love on The Ledge" social media contest. The celebrated event at the Willis Tower observation deck gives adventurous couples the chance to tie the knot or renew their vows in a private, romantic ceremony high above the city at 1,353 feet in the sky.

Love on The Ledge
Love on The Ledge

To enter the contest, couples are invited to submit a photo or video entry on Skydeck's Facebook page from January 5 – 28, 2022, sharing their love story and why they wish to experience Love on The Ledge. On February 1, 2022, up to four couples will be selected as winners of a private wedding ceremony or vow renewal on the nation's highest observation deck to take place on February 13, 2022, the Sunday of Valentine's Day weekend. Each ceremony will be held on The Ledge at Skydeck, the observation deck's glass boxes that extend over four feet from the building, offering unforgettable views of the city and skyline. New this year, couples will also experience the Chicago-centric museum on the lower level of the Tower, which delivers a photo-worthy and interactive experience celebrating the unique personality, history, neighborhoods and sites of our beloved home, Chicago.

"We're honored to continue supporting couples in their ultimate love stories. Skydeck has always been about creating unique, thrilling and memorable experiences high above our magical city," says Skydeck General Manager Randy Stancik. "With the newly transformed experience, the attraction further romanticizes Chicago, allowing guests to uniquely interact with our beloved city."

Each winning couple will enjoy a private 15-minute vow renewal or wedding ceremony with the Chicago skyline as the backdrop, complimented by romantic floral and décor, and can be accompanied by up to eight guests. Further, couples will receive a stay the night before at Canopy by Hilton Chicago Central Loop located directly across the street from Willis Tower, a professional photoshoot taken during and after the ceremony, and deluxe offerings onsite, including breakfast and a champagne toast.

Skydeck at Willis Tower boasts breathtaking views spanning up to 50 miles and four states and has seen more than 1,096 proposals, 116 weddings, 20 vow renewals and tens of thousands of dates at Skydeck and on The Ledge. After undergoing an extensive transformation in 2021, Skydeck offers a one-stop, Chicago-themed experience, highlighting the rich history, culture, cuisine and architecture of the city. For more information, please visit Skydeck's Facebook, Instagram or website.

ABOUT SKYDECK CHICAGO AND THE LEDGE
Skydeck Chicago is the breathtaking, thrilling observatory destination atop the iconic Willis Tower. The highest observation deck in the United States, Skydeck provides views of the city spanning up to four states and 50 miles on a clear day. Recently named a Tripadvisor.com World's Top Ten Attraction, Skydeck features The Ledge, four glass floor balconies extending 4.3 feet from Willis Tower and made of three layers of half-inch thick glass laminated into one seamless unit. After undergoing an extensive transformation in 2021, Skydeck offers a one-stop, Chicago-themed experience, highlighting the rich history, culture, cuisine and architecture of the city. For more information, please visit www.theskydeck.com or follow us on social media at @skydeckchicago.

MEDIA CONTACTS
Zapwater Communications
Lauren Kelly and Bridget Keane
laurenk@zapwater.com | bridget@zapwater.com
312.943.0333

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skydeck-chicago-at-willis-tower-hosts-love-on-the-ledge-valentines-day-contest-301449961.html

SOURCE Skydeck Chicago

Recommended Stories

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Again

    Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock got another bump higher Tuesday morning, rising 2% as of 11:20 a.m. ET. You can probably thank the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) for that. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control delivered a punch in the gut to Carnival's business, warning would-be cruise travelers to "avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status" because it was detecting "increases in cases onboard cruise ships since identification of the omicron variant."

  • Spirit Airlines brings 'exponential growth' potential and jobs to MEM

    "They serve a lot of markets. A lot of [those markets] we don’t have, so this gives us an opportunity, if embraced by the community, to continue to grow the markets that we have available to travelers at [MEM]."

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Airbnb at Its IPO, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    The promise of a reopened economy hasn't been as kind to the short-term rental specialist as hoped.

  • Delta and Other Top Airline Picks for 2022—and One Stock to Avoid

    MKM says carriers benefiting from international and corporate recovery or have a compelling cost story will be this year's winners.

  • Boeing Stock Rises on New 737 MAX Order

    Allegiant Air is ordering up to 100 of Boeing's 737 MAX jets in a deal valued at roughly $10 billion based on list prices.

  • Why Airline Stocks Are Flying High Today

    Wall Street is taking an upbeat view toward airlines at the start of the new year, and the stocks are responding by gaining altitude. Shares of American Airlines Group and United Airlines Holdings each climbed as much as 6% on Monday, while shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU), and Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) each climbed nearly 5%. In a note out Monday, Citi analyst Steve Trent called the omicron variant a "modest" risk to the sector, saying, "This is not 2020" all over again.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Investing in growth stocks with a long time horizon -- like decades -- gives time for the power of compounding to take hold. Target (NYSE: TGT) and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) are two growth stocks that can be great buys for long-term investors. Here's why each should be added to your list of growth stocks to consider in 2022.

  • Ryanair sees drop in passengers carried amid Omicron travel curbs

    The carrier said the number of passengers dropped to 9.5 million last month – the lowest since July and down from 10.2 million in November.

  • Southwest, JetBlue and Other Airlines Cancel More Than 1,000 U.S. Flights

    Covid-19 staffing shortages and bad weather disrupted travel again on Tuesday, extending a rough stretch for carriers dating to Christmas weekend.

  • This Iconic Las Vegas Hotel Just Debuted Invite-only Suites — and We Got a Sneak Peek

    Aria Resort & Casino continues to set the standard for luxury on the Las Vegas Strip.

  • Airbnb users clamour for crypto payment option

    The option to pay with cryptocurrency is what a lot of Airbnb customers want to see established in 2022 after CEO Brian Chesky asked his Twitter followers what the accommodation app should focus on this year.

  • U.K. Airlines Surge on Virus Data as London Traders Catch Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?U.K. airline stocks surged as London traders played catch-up following Monday’s holiday while digesting data suggesting a milder impact from omicron than prior Covid-19 variants

  • McDonald's Denied a New Restaurant at This Famous Historic Landmark

    McDonald's prides itself on occupying some pretty unique real estate around the world. There's the Freeport, Maine location, situated inside a Victorian-era mansion, or the one in Bray, Ireland which also blends in with local history by occupying the town's Tudor-style City Hall building dating back to the 1800s. And who could forget the Mickey D's in the heart of historic Rome, at Piazza di Spagna 46 near the Spanish Steps?RELATED: 10 Major Changes McDonald's Made in 2021So it comes as no surpr

  • Are flights still being canceled? Yes. More than 1,200 cancellations so far Tuesday

    More than 20,000 U.S. flights have been canceled since Christmas Eve.

  • Covid day two PCR tests scrapped for travellers arriving in UK

    PCR tests are set to be ditched for travellers arriving in the UK, saving a family of four returning from holiday up to £200.

  • Norwegian Pearl returning early to Miami as crew members test positive for COVID-19

    A day after the Norwegian Pearl left PortMiami for an 11-day cruise through the Panama Canal, passengers were told Tuesday they would be returning to Miami because several crew members were infected by COVID-19.

  • Partying Flight Crew Sinks ‘Cruise to Nowhere,’ Isolating 2,500 Passengers and Now Hong Kong, Too

    Tyrone Siu via ReutersRemember back in 2020 at the start of the pandemic when the Diamond Princess taught the world everything they never wanted to know about contagion as the then-novel coronavirus tore through the massive cruise ship, infecting 712 out of the 3,711 passengers? Half of Infected Diamond Princess Passengers and Crew Had No SymptomsWell, fast forward two years and another ocean liner—Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas— is stuck in a similarly hellish limbo with 2,500 passenger

  • Airbnb Won’t Show First Names of Some Bookers in Bias Settlement

    Growing out of a discrimination lawsuit settlement, Airbnb this month will start to forgo showing the first names of prospective guests who are Oregon residents, replacing first names with the guests’ initials, until a booking request gets confirmed. Once the booking is confirmed, hosts will see their guests’ first names, according to an Airbnb announcement […]

  • Goldman Strategists Bet on Tourism-Linked Currencies in Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists expect a tourism revival in the second half of 2022, with the Thai baht, New Zealand dollar and Egyptian equities among their top bets.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture ShockThe fi

  • How airlines are handling the ongoing Omicron travel disruption and potential 5G issues

    Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro details how more than 4,000 flights have been cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 spikes and winter storms, in addition to how AT&T and Verizon are declining the FAA's request to delay 5G expansions.