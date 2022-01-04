U.S. markets close in 30 minutes

Skydio debuts updated $1099 self-flying drone with new bells and whistles

Lucas Matney
·3 min read

Skydio's self-flying drone is getting a host of new software, hardware and services updates to ring in the new year.

The Bay Areas-based drone company is revamping their flagship drone with a number of features designed around usability, along with a major software update focused on bringing more control to users without forcing them to take manual control of the drone. The team is also delivering a new service plan called Skydio Care designed to give drone owners a protection plan that supplements their existing warranty but allows for rapid replacement of accidentally damaged devices.

Over the past several years, Skydio has been in an interesting position as a young American drone company with both consumer and enterprise clients. The startups has raised more than $340 million from top venture capitalists on the promise it can take drones mainstream with AI-aided controls that simplify user onboarding.

Its latest device -- an updated version of its Skydio 2 drone called the Skydio 2+ -- aims to serve both customers. The big update here increased flight range thanks to 5Ghz Wifi radio and two pop-up antennas which extend maximum range from 3.5 km to 6 km. The 2+ also sports a higher-density battery pack which adds a few minutes to its maximum flight time, now 27 minutes.

Autonomous drone maker Skydio raises $170M led by Andreessen Horowitz

As has always been the case, the star of this drone is its computer vision-aided intelligence which allows the drone to pilot itself using a series of onboard cameras. The company is expanding its ambitions with a new software feature called KeyFrame, which will be available for both the Skydio 2+ and original Skydio 2.

The AI-powered feature allows for more cinematic capture by giving the user the power to define the individual shots they want to capture with the device's app but then allowing the Skydio drone to handle the trouble of moving between those shots while creating a sweeping video that nails all of the key points of interest.

The software feature is one of the most powerful yet to come to the device and may help onboard enterprise clients who are still skittish to play around with the self-flying drones software. Skydio has another effort to entice the nervous: a new service plan called Skydio Plus which brings flat rate accidental damage repair to the device. Users will be able to choose 1-year or 2-year support plans for $149 and $249 respectively which allow users to replace broken or lost drones for flat rates. The first replacement of a damaged drone will cost just $150 for subscribers while a lost drone will require users to pay up $550 to replace it under the extended warranty plan.

The Skydio 2+, which starts at $1,099 for a basic package and taps out at $2,169 for a Pro Kit is available for order now.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xQGupL95m9Q?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&start=1&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

  • Baby found in box with note from parents, Alaska officials say. ‘So sad to do this’

    The baby was found at an intersection in subzero temperatures.

  • 2 No-Brainer Metaverse Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The metaverse is the buzzword of the moment in technology after Meta Platforms announced in October 2021 that it plans to bring this concept to life so that people can experience immersive content in three dimensions instead of simply looking at two-dimensional objects on a screen. From gaming and entertainment to work and education, the coming metaverse is expected to touch several verticals and blur the lines between real and virtual worlds. As a result, the metaverse is expected to create a massive revenue opportunity running into trillions of dollars, according to estimates from various analysts and investment firms.

  • CES 2022: The biggest trends to expect from the consumer tech conference

    CES 2022 kicks off today, and these are the biggest trends to watch for.

  • AMD, Nvidia, Intel, Qualcomm Tout Chip Advances At CES 2022

    Four top chipmakers on Tuesday introduced their latest products ahead of the CES 2022 tech conference.

  • BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced its participation at the following virtual investor conferences in January 2022:

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Sector Takes Hit In Early 2022

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • AMD releases new laptop chips, taking aim at business computers

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Tuesday released a new line of central processors for laptops, including ones aimed at taking market share from rival Intel Corp in the world of corporate PCs. AMD has overtaken Intel's former lead in making the fastest chips for most Windows-based laptops, helping to push its market share to 22% in the third quarter of last year. It announced a deal with Lenovo Group Ltd to supply chips for a new laptop model called the ThinkPad Z, a pricey machine aimed at corporate users, a market where Intel's market share has been slower to erode.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • BlackBerry pulls life support for once-indispensable business smartphone

    Former U.S. President Barack Obama, one of its most celebrated users, made headlines in 2016 when he was asked to give up his BlackBerry and replace it with an unnamed smartphone. In a document published in 2020, the company said it would take steps to decommission legacy services for BlackBerry 10 and BlackBerry OS operating systems and added devices running on them would no longer be supported and may not be able to receive or send data, make phone calls or send messages reliably. A U.S. judge on Monday rejected the company's bid to dismiss a lawsuit claiming it defrauded shareholders by inflating the success and profitability of smartphones using BlackBerry 10 OS, and said the class-action case could go to trial this fall.

  • Intel Shows Off New Laptop Computer Processors, Graphics Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., the biggest maker of computer processors, released a new set of laptop chips and more powerful graphics components for notebooks, stepping up efforts to take on rivals Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S

  • Apple hits $3 trillion market cap, becoming first company to hit the mark

    Apple's market cap has surpassed $3 trillion.

  • Google confirms it acquired cybersecurity specialist Siemplify, reportedly for $500M, to become part of Google Cloud's Chronicle

    Cybersecurity breaches are at a high watermark, and so any company serious about expanding its credibility and business in enterprise IT has to continue investing in tackling it. To that end, Google is kicking off the new year by stepping up its operations in cloud-based and enterprise security. Today the company confirmed that it has acquired Siemplify, an Israel-based cybersecurity startup that specializes in end-to-end security services for enterprises, typically referred to as security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) services.

  • Microsoft patent puts new twist on Surface device

    A patent posted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office shows a Microsoft Surface device with three display screens. It would be the latest device from the company to fold after the Surface Duo.

  • Self-driving truck company TuSimple to use Nvidia chips for autonomous computing

    TuSimple Holdings Inc on Tuesday said it has partnered with Nvidia Corp to use the company's vehicle chips to design and build an advanced autonomous driving computer for its self-driving trucks. The computer, known as a domain controller in the automotive industry, will be specifically engineered for TuSimple's commercial self-driving trucks, and will power sensor perception and vehicle operation. Nvidia will provide artificial intelligence expertise and its Drive Orin hardware, a chip specifically designed for autonomous driving capabilities.

  • BlackBerry loses bid to dismiss BlackBerry 10 lawsuit in NY, fall trial possible

    A U.S. judge on Monday rejected BlackBerry Ltd's bid to dismiss a long-running lawsuit claiming it defrauded shareholders by inflating the success and profitability of its BlackBerry 10 smartphones, and said the class-action case could go to trial this fall. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in Manhattan said "genuine issues of material fact" remained in dispute in the more than eight-year-old case, including over BlackBerry's accounting, and that "battle-of-the-experts" issues precluded her from ruling for one side or the other. While the BlackBerry 10 won positive reviews from critics, the public preferred Android-based smartphones and Apple Inc's iPhone, eventually leading to BlackBerry's 2016 decision to stop making phones.

  • Better 5G Stock: Qualcomm vs. Nokia

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) and Nokia (NYSE: NOK) are very different companies, but they'll both profit from the long-term growth of the 5G market, which could expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 30% through 2026, according to Research and Markets. Qualcomm is one of the world's largest mobile chipmakers. Nokia is one of the world's largest suppliers of telecommunications equipment.

  • My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy for 2022 (and It's Not Even Close)

    For better or for worse, the 2021 chapter in all our investing journeys has come to a close. Looking ahead, many investors may feel uneasy about buying or even just holding high-priced stocks considering that the S&P 500 is hovering around an all-time high after nearly doubling in three years.

  • Amazon Stocks Looks Attractive After a Wild Year for Tech. Here’s Why.

    Shares of Amazon lagged the rest of Big Tech in 2021. Now the stock may be the most appealing of the tech giants.

  • Your BlackBerry Dies Today: End of an Era for Iconic Handset

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackBerry devices running the original operating system and services will no longer be supported after Jan. 4, marking the end of an era for the storied device that catapulted work into the mobile era.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Inside

  • Terra (LUNA) Is The Only Leading Crypto With A Strong Upward Trend

    LUNA stays strong despite the broad pullback in crypto markets.