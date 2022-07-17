U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,863.16
    +72.78 (+1.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,288.26
    +658.09 (+2.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,452.42
    +201.24 (+1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,744.37
    +36.87 (+2.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.57
    -0.02 (-0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,706.50
    +2.90 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    18.66
    +0.07 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0093
    +0.0072 (+0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    -0.0300 (-1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1872
    +0.0048 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4560
    -0.5140 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,986.04
    -35.77 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.54
    +9.53 (+2.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.01
    +119.20 (+1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

SkyDrop Celebrates Seven-Year Anniversary of the 'Kitty Hawk Moment', the First FAA-Approved Drone Delivery in American History

·2 min read

The delivery drone that made this first delivery will be going on display in the "Thomas W. Haas We All Fly" exhibition at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in 2022

RENO, Nev., July 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyDrop celebrates the seventh anniversary of the July 17, 2015 'Kitty Hawk Moment' of the first drone delivery on US soil, which was conducted by SkyDrop (formerly Flirtey).

The Smithsonian's Air & Space Magazine recorded of this historic milestone, "it had the FAA's blessing to fly. And that made it the first official drone package delivery in this country".

U.S. Senator, Mark Warner; Clerk of Court of Wise County and Norton City, Jack Kennedy; SkyDrop Executive Assistant, Andi Sweeny; SkyDrop (Flirtey) Founder and CEO, Matthew Sweeny; Delegate, Terry Kilgore; in front of the Virginia Department of Aviation historical marker.
U.S. Senator, Mark Warner; Clerk of Court of Wise County and Norton City, Jack Kennedy; SkyDrop Executive Assistant, Andi Sweeny; SkyDrop (Flirtey) Founder and CEO, Matthew Sweeny; Delegate, Terry Kilgore; in front of the Virginia Department of Aviation historical marker.

The delivery drone that made this first delivery will be going on display in the "Thomas W. Haas We All Fly" exhibition at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in 2022. The museum also displays the 1903 Wright Flyer that made the first official flight of a powered heavier-than-air flying machine.

A historical marker memorializing this milestone was authorized by the Virginia Department of Aviation and unveiled by U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Va. This historical marker reads, "On this site in Wise County, Flirtey Inc. successfully conducted the first Federal Aviation Administration-approved drone delivery in American aviation history on July 17, 2015. The drone took to the air from Lonesome Pine Airport and delivered medicine to the Remote Area Medical Clinic at the Virginia-Kentucky District Fairgrounds near Wise. This drone delivery represented the "Kitty Hawk moment" for the unmanned aerial vehicle industry. In recognition of this historic aviation milestone, the Flirtey Inc. aircraft landed a spot at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum."

SkyDrop and Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited (Domino's), signed an agreement earlier this year to launch the second phase of commercial drone deliveries in New Zealand. SkyDrop's production of the drone fleet for the upcoming commercial drone delivery trial with Domino's is now complete.

SkyDrop recently announced that it continues to expand drone delivery into the restaurant and retail industries.

About SkyDrop:

SkyDrop (formerly Flirtey) is a full-stack solutions provider of hardware and software for autonomous last-mile drone delivery and owns extensive patents. SkyDrop is the pioneer of the commercial drone delivery industry, with a mission to make delivery instant for everyone, and a vision of drone delivery that is safer, speedier, quieter, cheaper, and greener. The company first made history in 2015 when it conducted the first-ever FAA-approved drone delivery in the US. Learn more at www.GetSkyDrop.com

Media Contact: media@getskydrop.com

SkyDrop (Flirtey) Kitty Hawk Moment
SkyDrop (Flirtey) Kitty Hawk Moment
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skydrop-celebrates-seven-year-anniversary-of-the-kitty-hawk-moment-the-first-faa-approved-drone-delivery-in-american-history-301587792.html

SOURCE SkyDrop

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2028

    These supercharged growth stocks have the tools and intangibles necessary to make patient investors a lot richer.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks for the Second Half of 2022

    After a couple years of underperforming the S&P 500, CEO Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have returned to crushing the market in 2022. The investment conglomerate's value-focused approach to portfolio composition and penchant for identifying sturdy businesses have helped its stock holdings significantly outperform the market at large. With the market outlook still looking turbulent, the Berkshire portfolio may be a good place to turn to for stock-picking inspiration, and dividend-paying companies in the cohort could be particularly well suited to generate returns in the current climate.

  • Tesla and Musk Will Soon Enter a New Lucrative Industry

    The billionaire entrepreneur has never hidden his ambition to transform Tesla vehicles into living rooms on four wheels.

  • Many Investors Are Fleeing the Stock Market, but Some Are Doubling Down: ‘If I Lose $15,000, I’m Not Going to Die’

    For some amateur investors, a plunging market is a chance to buy shares on the cheap. Many of these risk-tolerant investors have something in common: They don’t need the money soon.

  • Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate - Here's Why Most Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments has proven successful over the years, with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) outperforming the S&P 500 in total returns by about 84% over the past 20 years. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. While several new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies

  • 10 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell

    In this article we present the list of 10 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), and The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) are some of the longest-term holdings of billionaire money manager […]

  • Boeing says 'lessons learned' from costly Air Force One deal

    Boeing's defense chief said on Sunday it had learned lessons from a contract to supply the U.S. presidency with new Air Force One aircraft, which has cost the planemaker almost $1 billion in charges and is up to three years behind schedule. Ted Colbert did not give details of learnings, but said they had contributed to a new schedule for the two planes that has seen deliveries pushed back to 2026 and 2027. "The lessons learned are important to us and we're applying them going forward," Colbert told reporters at a briefing ahead of the Farnborough air show.

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’: I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    Many people, like you, try to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • 3 Dirt Cheap Semiconductor Stocks That Pay Growing Dividends

    The semiconductor industry is constantly evolving to make chips smaller and more powerful. Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) stand out as three particularly appealing semiconductor stocks to buy now. Scott Levine (Texas Instruments): If you're like many other investors, you've suffered a few sleepless nights recently thanks to the fear of an extended market downturn.

  • Fed Officials Preparing to Lift Interest Rates by Another 0.75 Percentage Point

    Policy makers are leaning against a full-point interest-rate increase at their next meeting despite the inflation surge in June.

  • Investors are obsessed with size of Fed’s next rate hike. Here’s what they’re missing.

    “The longer this goes on, the more difficult it is to realize any upside in risk assets,” FHN Financial's Jim Vogel said.

  • The 15 housing markets in America that are now actually more affordable than they were in 2005

    We could soon see "prices plateauing or even correcting modestly in some markets," one pro predicts.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Penumbra Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

    The right dividend stocks can shower investors with reliable passive income. Picking companies that are well-established in thriving industries with track records of dividend growth is as close to a guarantee of future dividend growth as possible. Here are three quality dividend stocks that appear positioned to grow their dividends for many more years.

  • Want to Get Richer? 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Healthcare is a massive industry; worldwide healthcare spending exceeded $8 trillion yearly in 2020 and 2021. Such an essential and lucrative field is fertile ground for great stocks. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is arguably the top blue chip stock in the healthcare industry.

  • Worried your retirement savings will run out? These 5 states offer both adventure and affordability

    Finding a cheaper place to retire could help alleviate some strain

  • When the Market Is a Royal Pain, Go With These Dividend Kings

    In times like this investors looking for safe income should look toward high-quality companies such as the Dividend Kings, which have all increased their dividends for over 50 consecutive years. Altria is a consumer staples giant. Altria also has a 10% ownership stake in global beer giant Anheuser-Busch Inbev , in addition to large stakes in Juul, a vaping products manufacturer and distributor, as well as cannabis company Cronos Group .

  • Saudis Say Oil Decisions Are for OPEC+ as Biden Leaves Kingdom

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi ministers insisted that oil policy decisions would be taken according to market logic and within the OPEC+ coalition, just as US President Joe Biden wrapped up a landmark trip to the kingdom.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandBiden Left Awaiting Benefits After Fist Bump in Saudi ArabiaThe Most Hated Justice on the Supreme CourtUnstoppable Dollar Risks

  • Western companies face ‘existential crisis’ as fears grow of Chinese invasion of Taiwan

    Days after the Ukraine conflict erupted, Apple, BMW, McDonald's and other Western giants lined up to announce they were quitting Russia in protest.

  • Fears About Tech May Be Peaking. These Cheap Stocks Look Attractive.

    The worries about tech could peak as earnings season gets under way. Now is the time to take advantage of a few bargains.