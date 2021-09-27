U.S. markets close in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,442.81
    -12.67 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,019.35
    +221.35 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,885.54
    -162.16 (-1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,257.77
    +9.69 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.58
    +1.60 (+2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.30
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.63
    +0.20 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1700
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4940
    +0.0340 (+2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3704
    +0.0024 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.8690
    +0.1840 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,501.50
    +288.72 (+0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,081.86
    -19.66 (-1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,054.11
    +2.63 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

Skye Bioscience Announces $7.0 Million Registered Direct Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Skye Bioscience, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO, CA, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: SKYE) (“SKYE” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary, synthetic cannabinoid-derived molecules to treat glaucoma and other diseases with significant unmet need, today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with several institutional investors, for the purchase and sale in a registered direct offering of 77,777,779 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 77,777,779 shares of common stock, at an effective purchase price of $0.09 per share (or common stock equivalent in lieu thereof) and associated warrant. The registered direct offering is expected to close on or about September 29, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the registered direct offering.

The warrants have an exercise price equal to $0.09 per share, will be exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire five years from the issuance date.

The gross proceeds from the registered direct offering are expected to be approximately $7.0 million, before deducting placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses. SKYE currently intends to use the net proceeds from this registered direct offering for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capital expenditures, other corporate expenses, the refinancing or repayment of our existing indebtedness and acquisitions of complementary products, product candidates, technologies, or businesses.

The securities described above are being offered and sold by SKYE pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-258243), including a base prospectus, previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 29, 2021 and declared effective by the SEC on August 9, 2021. The registered direct offering of the securities is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement that forms a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and an accompanying base prospectus relating to the securities being offered in the registered direct offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company unlocking the pharmaceutical potential of cannabinoids through the development of its proprietary, cannabinoid-derived molecules to treat diseases with significant unmet needs. The company’s lead program, THCVHS, is focused on treating glaucoma, a disease with no cure and the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness. For more information, please visit: www.skyebioscience.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to satisfy the closing conditions of the registered direct offering, the timing of the closing and the intended use of proceeds from the registered direct offering as well as our product development, business strategy, timing of clinical trials and commercialization of cannabinoid-derived therapeutics. Such statements and other statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology including “anticipated,” “plans,” “goal,” “focus,” “aims,” “intends,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “challenge,” “predictable,” “will,” “would,” “may” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. We operate in a rapidly changing environment and new risks emerge from time to time. As a result, it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Company may make. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, market and other conditions, our capital resources, uncertainty regarding the results of future testing and development efforts and other risks that are described in the Risk Factors section of Skye’s most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as expressly required by law, Skye disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

CONTACT

Karam Takhar
VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Email: ir@skyebioscience.com
Phone: (858) 410-0266


Recommended Stories

  • 15 Best Short Squeeze Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best short squeeze stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Short Squeeze Stocks To Buy Now. The retail investor frenzy at the stock market and the short squeeze saga involving GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) […]

  • Amazon Target Cut at Morgan Stanley on Impact From Rising Wages

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com’s price target was cut at Morgan Stanley, which wrote that the online retailer’s profits could come under pressure as a result of a rising headcount and higher wages.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe firm lowered its target from $4,300

  • The ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ With the Safest Payouts

    When we took Simply Safe Dividends’ safety rankings and applied them to the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, we learned that the best-yielding among the top scorers are mostly lagging behind the market. Plus, AT has a low safety score and earlier this year announced a dividend cut as part of an asset sale.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    I've been picking stocks to avoid every week, and last week I didn't do so well. My three stocks to avoid last week were all over the place -- flat, soaring 23%, and climbing 8% -- averaging out to a 10.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Loves

    This trio, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 5.4%, should net Berkshire Hathaway over $635 million in annual dividend income.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Still Look Unstoppable

    With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to highlight one stock that's already a tremendous run so far this year that they'd buy today. Danny Vena (Global-E Online): There's little doubt e-commerce has a long runway ahead. The company handles many of the challenges and complexities that come with international selling, leaving the merchant to go about their daily routine.

  • Leonardo DiCaprio-Backed Polestar Valued at $20 Billion in SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Polestar, the electric-vehicle maker backed by Volvo Car Group and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check company at a roughly $20 billion enterprise valuation.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe automaker f

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for Over 50% Gains in These 3 Stocks

    There is an old Chinese curse that says “May he live in interesting times.” Like it or not, we live in interesting times. COVID is receding but not gone, and while markets have rebounded well from the crisis (the S&P 500 is up 19% so far this year), the general economy is showing some worrisome signs. Jobs creation slowed in August, and employers reported over 11 million unfilled positions – but unemployment, while ticking down, remains above 5%. More ominously, in an indication that supply chai

  • Nikola strikes second deal with Tumim Stone Capital to sell $300 million stock

    Phoenix, Arizona-based Nikola entered into a share deal with Tumim, according to a filing earlier in June. Under the agreement, Tumim had committed to purchase up to $300 million of Nikola's common stock. Since entering into the first agreement, Nikola has issued nearly $47 million of common stock to Tumim.

  • ReWalk Robotics to offer $32.5 million in direct offering, shares slide 21% premarket

    ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares slid 21% in premarket trade Monday, after the company said it has entered agreement to offer $32.5 million of shares and warrants in a direct offering. The shares are being purchased for $2.035, a discount over the stock's closing price of $2.01 on Friday. The offering is expected to close on Sept. 29. Proceeds will be used for sales, marketing and costs relating to its medical devices, for product development and R&D for its spinal cord injury device and for general

  • Dell Is About to Become a Great Dividend Stock

    Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) shareholders are about to realize a corporate event they've been looking forward to for over a year now: the tax-free spinoff of Dell's 80.6% stake in virtualization software company VMware (NYSE: VMW). Dell's stock has already done quite well in 2021, up more than 40% on the year, in anticipation of the move. Last week, management held an analyst day, touting its outlook for the core business, as well as the future implementation of a large share repurchase plan and initiation of what looks to be a hefty future dividend.

  • Why Wall Street Thinks Teladoc Stock Could Soar 44% Higher

    Here's why Wall Street thinks Teladoc stock could soar 44% higher within the next year. To be sure, several analysts expect that Teladoc Health will continue to face some headwinds this year. Teladoc recently signed a major agreement with Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC), the fifth-largest health insurer in the U.S., to provide chronic care solutions to HCSC members.

  • 3 Stocks We Are Buying in This Wild September Market

    The market's recent volatility may have you feeling skittish, but it has turned some good investing opportunities into even better deals.

  • Micron’s Earnings to More Than Double in Q4, Revenue to Jump Over 30%

    The world’s leading semiconductor manufacturer, Micron Technology, is expected to report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $2.33 per share, representing year-over-year growth of more than 115% from $1.08 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.

  • 3 Stocks Baby Boomers Can Hold for the Long Term

    Buying stocks can benefit investors of all ages. And the younger you are the more time is available for those investments to compound. But today's market full of biotech and artificial intelligence companies can be intimidating for those a little later in their investing journey.

  • 4 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    Publicly traded companies hitting a $1 trillion market cap is psychologically fulfilling but pretty rare. Of the more than 8,000 securities investors can choose from, just five in the U.S. have hit a valuation of $1 trillion or higher: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook. This growth, coupled with ongoing innovation, should allow additional companies to attain the psychologically important $1 trillion valuation.

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These stocks are Dividend Kings for a reason, and they look really well poised to grow manifold in the coming years.

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Microsoft (MSFT) and Buying These 10 Tech Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Microsoft. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Microsoft and Buying These 5 Tech Stocks Instead. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) crossed $2 trillion in market capitalization in late June this […]

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

    Chinese property owner Evergrande looks as though it may default on its debts, and many fear this could spark a domino effect causing a global economic recession, which is why the stock market plunged last week. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), and Altria (NYSE: MO) are three stocks that could help insulate your portfolio from the next downturn. A safe place with thick walls and a well-stocked pantry is the consumer staples sector, and Colgate-Palmolive is one of the most solid companies in it.

  • McDonald’s and 5 Other Stocks That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    McDonald’s Lockheed Martin and ConocoPhillips were among the large U.S. companies that declared dividend increases in the past week. Fast-food restaurant company McDonald’s (ticker: MCD) said it plans to boost its quarterly disbursement to $1.38 a share, up 7% from $1.29. The stock, which yields 2.1%, has returned about 16% this year, dividends included, as of Sept. 23, versus around 20% for the S&P 500.