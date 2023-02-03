Skyfii concludes December quarter with positive cashflow, growing recurring revenue
Skyfii Ltd (ASX:SKF) CEO and co-founder Wayne Arthur chats with Proactive’s Elisha Newell about the company’s December quarter highlights. Skyfii consolidated its focus to three market verticals late last year, and Arthur attributes this emphasis to the company’s growing financials. The software firm grew its quarterly cash receipts to A$9.5 million, while annual recurring revenue rose to A$5.7 million.
