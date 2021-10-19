U.S. markets close in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,508.96
    +22.50 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,385.32
    +126.71 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,092.90
    +71.09 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.25
    -1.59 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.57
    +0.13 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.00
    +6.30 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    +0.71 (+3.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1643
    +0.0024 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6150
    +0.0310 (+1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3797
    +0.0070 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2470
    -0.0650 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,204.88
    +210.35 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,450.34
    -13.01 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.79
    +0.96 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

Skyflow's data privacy API business raises $45M Series B

Alex Wilhelm
·3 min read

The market for corporate data privacy products is heating up, with Skyflow announcing a $45 million Series B this morning, just a day after TripleBlind announced a $24 million round.

Skyflow, which TechCrunch has covered since its early-2020 seed financing, offers an API-delivered service that stores personally identifying information (PII), among other sensitive data for customers.

When we last discussed Skyflow, the company had just closed its $17.5 million Series A, back in late 2020. It has since expanded its product mix to include a fintech-data-focused service to help financial technology companies store credit card and other sensitive information. The company offers variations of its service for healthcare companies, as well.

Insight Partners led the new financing event, which included money from venture arms associated with AmEx and Santander. The startup has now raised $70 million, it said in a release.

Skyflow, like many API-delivered companies, wants to take a hard problem and abstract it into a single developer hook. Or, more simply, Skyflow wants to handle all the difficult privacy, encryption and data issues of storing PII and other forms of potentially radioactive data for its customers. (Skyflow uses a zero-trust vault built with polymorphic encryption, in case you are curious.)

In an interview with TechCrunch, Skyflow co-founder and CEO Anshu Sharma emphasized that his company is working to ensure that it can handle data residency requirements and other related regulatory matters so that companies around the world can use its service without attracting the ire of any particular government.

The startup is seeing some success with its model thus far, claiming "8x growth" in the last nine months. From what base -- and where that growth scales the company's revenue run rate to -- was not clear. Series B is roughly the point after which we demand harder metrics from startups; this will be Skyflow's last round where we'll chat about it without harder figures.

The startup has around 65 staff today and is looking to roughly double that by the end of 2022.

Skyflow didn't need to raise new funds when it closed its Series B. It has been less than a year since it raised its last round, after all. The company had capital still on its books from that prior investment -- around $11 million, per Sharma. That data point matters because it implies that the company raised when it wasn't forced to by a dwindling bank account, likely giving it leverage in its fundraising.

The company declined to share a valuation on the record, but given the $45 million raise, we expect that the company is now comfortably into the nine-figure range, though where it lands on that interval is not clear. PitchBook data indicates that Skyflow was worth just under $100 million before it raised this round, so a valuation of $300 million to $500 million feels range-correct for its Series B, if we were the guessing type.

The issue of data privacy is not small. TripleBlind and Skyflow are not the only companies working on the matter, though they both have healthcare-facing products for sale. Certainly, with its new raise, Skyflow has the cash to make its case that it has built the right product for its target markets and thus will not find itself eventually subsumed into some larger technology shop.

Thinking one level up from the startups we're discussing, companies are only accreting more data to themselves as time passes. If that weren't the case, we wouldn't see Databricks scaling its revenues and valuation as rapidly as it is. More data, more risk. More risk, more demand for privacy-focused software. In secular terms, startups focused on solving the data storage and security issues are running downhill.

Recommended Stories

  • ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF to debut on NYSE

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down what to know about the Bitcoin futures ETF set to trade on the NYSE.&nbsp;

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • 12 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 12 best stocks that pay monthly dividends. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends. Dividend investing is a strategy that has long been integrated into investor circles, particularly by […]

  • Jeff Bezos Stock Portfolio: 10 Companies Bezos Is Investing In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 companies Bezos is investing in. You can skip our detailed analysis of Jeff Bezos’ investment strategies, and go directly to read Jeff Bezos Stock Portfolio: 5 Companies Bezos Is Investing In. A Princeton graduate, Jeff Bezos founded e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in 1994 with $10,000 of his […]

  • Cloudflare Stock Is Soaring: Is It a Buy?

    Just when the stock of edge network software specialist Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) seemed like it couldn't go any higher in the near term, it did. The growth stock soared almost 8% on Monday, giving shares a 57% gain month to date. Investors cheered as the company announced a partnership with Microsoft's Bing (NASDAQ: MSFT) and other search engines to make search results more timely.

  • Procter & Gamble warns of price hikes, Vaccine sales boost Johnson & Johnson earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi and Brian Cheung break down Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson latest financial results.&nbsp;

  • DLocal Announces Preliminary Q3 Results; Shares Fall Pre-Market

    Shares of Uruguayan financial technology company DLocal Ltd. (DLO) were trading nearly 7.6% down, at the time of writing, in the pre-market session on Tuesday after the company announced preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2021. DLO expects its third-quarter revenue to be in the range of $67 million to $68 million, higher than the Street’s estimate of $64.53 million. This is compared to $30.9 million reported in the third quarter of 2020, representing an estimated year-over-ye

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Wall Street Thinks Will Skyrocket

    ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood doesn't mind going against the grain. Here are three beaten-down stocks Wood is buying that Wall Street thinks will skyrocket. Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) are still more than 60% below the highs from December despite a partial rebound this summer.

  • Why Medtronic Fell by Almost 6% on Monday

    The company released a discouraging business update after market hours on Friday, and its stock took it on the chin the following trading day. In that update, Medtronic said that a clinical trial of its Symplicity Renal Denervation System to lower blood pressure in hypertension patients will continue for an unspecified length of time. In Medtronic's words, the monitoring board "has recommended that clinical trial enrollment continue as planned, until the full, predefined sample size is reached."

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • 11 Best Genomic Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best genomic stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Genomic Stocks to Buy Now. Genomics is a branch of biology that studies the structure, function, evolution, mapping, and editing of genomes, […]

  • Why Enphase Stock Just Jumped 4%

    Shares of solar microinverter-maker -- and now a maker of battery storage for solar power systems, too -- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock jumped 4% in 1:20 p.m. EDT trading Monday. It's the company's newest business division -- batteries -- that is making headlines today. As the "world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems," Enphase announced this morning that it has expanded its battery business beyond its current markets of North America and Germany this month.

  • SEC releases 45-page report on Gamestop

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down the major takeaways from the SEC report.&nbsp;

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Ford Stock?

    Although the computer chip shortage wrecked third-quarter auto sales by causing third quarter auto sales to tumble, the market still finds an investment in Ford (NYSE: F) to be intriguing. Ford's sales for the period were hurt along with most everyone else's, but it was actually able to beat expectations and management says sales improved as the quarter progressed. Because the automaker also continued its dominance in the truck market and sales of its electric vehicles are revving up, it's no wonder everyone is talking about Ford's stock.

  • Energous stock rockets on heavy volume after FCC approves 'over-the-air' wireless charging product at any distance

    Shares of Energous Corp. rocketed 30% on massive volume in premarket trading Tuesday, after the over-the-air wireless charging company said the U.S. Federal Communications Commission granted equipment authorization for wireless power transfer at any distance. Trading volume ballooned to 16.5 million shares, enough make the stock the most actively traded ahead of the open, and compares with the full-day average of about 720,300 shares. Energous said the FCC approval adds to the approval in Europe

  • Steel Earnings: Steel Dynamics Beats; Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs On Tap Amid Peak Steel Price Fears

    Steel Dynamics topped views with Nucor and Cleveland-Cliffs due this week. Can they overcome peak steel-price fears?

  • 3 Bargain Stocks Cathie Wood Loves

    The Ark Invest founder buys and sells stocks for various reasons, but she continues to hold these three tickers. Should you follow her lead?

  • Ulta Beauty Stock Slides After Long-Term Targets Are Updated

    Ulta Beauty stock slid Tuesday after the company announced its long-term financial targets and strategic priorities. In a filing, Ulta Beauty (ticker: ULTA) said It expects comparable-store sales to increase between 3% and 5% annually and hopes to open approximately 50 new stores per year. Ulta is expected to expand on its announcement at an investor conference early Tuesday, where it also will disclose details about a new partnership with Google (GOOGL) to enhance the cosmetic brand’s virtual try-on tool for lipstick and eyeshadow.