Skyharbour’s Partner Company Basin Uranium Corp. Receives Drill Permit for Mann Lake Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd
·8 min read
In this article:
  • SYHBF
Skyharbour Resources Ltd
Skyharbour Resources Ltd

Vancouver, BC, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyharbour Resources Ltd.’s (TSX-V: SYH) (OTCQB: SYHBF) (Frankfurt: SC1P) (the “Company”) partner company, Basin Uranium Corp. (“Basin Uranium”), is pleased to announce it has received Exploration Work Authorization for diamond drilling and geophysical exploration work from Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Environment (the “Ministry”) for the Mann Lake Uranium Project in Saskatchewan’s prolific Athabasca Basin. The Mann Lake project is located 25 km southwest of the McArthur River Mine, the largest high-grade uranium deposit in the world, and 15 km to the northeast along strike of Cameco’s Millennium uranium deposit.

Mann Lake Uranium Project
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/SKY_MannLake_20211129.jpg

“We are very excited about this exploration and drill program, which will be the first significant program on the project in over a decade.” commented Mike Blady, CEO of Basin Uranium. “The initial geophysical survey will look to refine and delineate drill targets for a multi-phased drill program to commence in April. We remain committed to continued dialogue and engagement with the local First Nations and other stakeholders to ensure that any concerns of local communities are addressed.”

Award of Exploration Permits:

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Environment has provided an Exploration Work Authorization for up to 15,000 metres of diamond drilling in 20 holes, in addition to clearing or refurbishing up to 100 kilometres of gridlines for geophysical work, the construction of two temporary exploration camps, and clearing or opening of up to 34 kilometres of trails for access within the property.

Mann Lake Project Geophysical Compilation Map
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/SYH_Mann_Lake_Compilation.jpg

Basin Uranium and its exploration consultant, TerraLogic Exploration Inc., are preparing for mobilization to the project to develop an exploration camp on-site to facilitate initial geophysical surveying in April. Basin Uranium is engaging with drilling contractors and anticipates a drill program in June.

About Mann Lake:

Skyharbour has entered into an Option Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Basin Uranium Corp whereby Basin Uranium has an earn-in option to acquire a 75% interest in the Mann Lake Uranium Project. Under the Option Agreement, Basin Uranium Corp will contribute cash and exploration expenditure consideration totalling CAD $4,850,000 over a three-year period (“Project Consideration”). Of the Project Consideration, $850,000 will be in cash payments to Skyharbour and $4,000,000 will be in exploration expenditures on the project. Basin Uranium Corp will also issue to Skyharbour the equivalent value of CAD $1,750,000 in shares of Basin Uranium over the three-year earn-in period to complete the earn-in.

The Mann Lake Uranium Project is strategically located 25 km southwest of the McArthur River Mine, the largest high-grade uranium deposit in the world, and 15 km to the northeast of Cameco's Millennium uranium deposit. The Mann Lake project is also adjacent to the Mann Lake Joint Venture operated by Cameco (52.5%) with partners Denison Mines (30%) and Orano (17.5%). Denison Mines acquired International Enexco and its 30% interest in the project after a 2014 winter drill program discovered high-grade, basement-hosted uranium mineralization at this adjacent project.

Mann Lake Regional Tenure Map
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/SYH_Mann_Lake_Tenure.jpg

Skyharbour carried out a ground-based EM survey in 2014 focused on an area where a 2 km long aeromagnetic low coincided with basement conductors interpreted from earlier EM surveys. This program successfully confirmed the presence of a broad, NE-SW trending corridor of conductive basement rocks which are likely graphitic metapelites.

The Mann Lake Uranium Project has seen over $3 million of previous exploration expenditures consisting of geophysical surveys and two diamond drill programs totalling 5,400 metres carried out by Triex in 2006 and 2008. The geophysical surveys identified graphitic basement conductors and structural corridors containing reactivated basement faults. These features trend onto the adjacent ground operated by Cameco. The 2006 diamond drill program intersected a 4.5 metre wide zone containing anomalous boron (with highlight values of up to 1,758 ppm B) in the sandstone immediately above the unconformity in drillhole MN06-005. Boron enrichment is common at the McArthur River uranium mine, and along with illite and chlorite alteration, is a key pathfinder element for uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin. In the same drill hole, altered basement gneissic rocks with abundant clay, chlorite, hematite and calc-silicate minerals were intersected about 7.6 metres below the unconformity and contained anomalous uranium, including up to 73.6 ppm over a 1.5 metre interval. Background uranium values are commonly between 1 and 5 ppm.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by David Billard, P.Geo., a Consulting Geologist for Skyharbour as well as a Qualified Person.

About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with fourteen projects, nine of which are drill-ready, covering over 385,000 hectares of land. Skyharbour has acquired from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project which is located fifteen kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and thirty-nine kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced stage uranium exploration property with high-grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone that returned drill results of up to 6.0% U3O8 over 5.9 metres including 20.8% U3O8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. The Company is actively advancing the project through drill programs.

Skyharbour has a joint-venture with industry-leader Orano Canada Inc. at the Preston Project whereby Orano has earned a 51% interest in the project through exploration expenditures and cash payments. Skyharbour now owns a 24.5% interest in the Project. Skyharbour also has a joint-venture with Azincourt Energy at the East Preston Project whereby Azincourt has earned a 70% interest in the project through exploration expenditures, cash payments and share issuance. Skyharbour now owns a 15% interest in the Project. Preston and East Preston are large, geologically prospective properties proximal to Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit as well as NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit. Furthermore, the Company owns a 100% interest in the South Falcon Point Uranium Project on the eastern perimeter of the Basin, which contains a NI 43-101 inferred resource totalling 7.0 million pounds of U3O8 at 0.03% and 5.3 million pounds of ThO2 at 0.023%.

Skyharbour has several active option partners including: ASX-listed Valor Resources on the Hook Lake Uranium Project whereby Valor can earn-in 80% of the project through CAD $3,500,000 in exploration expenditures, $475,000 in cash payments over three years and an initial share issuance; CSE-listed Basin Uranium Corp. on the Mann Lake Uranium Project whereby Basin Uranium can earn-in 75% of the project through $4,000,000 in exploration expenditures, $850,000 in cash payments as well as share issuances over three years; and CSE-listed Medaro Mining Corp. on the Yurchison Project whereby Medaro can earn-in an initial 70% of the project through $5,000,000 in exploration expenditures, $800,000 in cash payments as well as share issuances over three years followed by the option to acquire the remaining 30% of the project through a payment of $7,500,000 in cash and $7,500,000 worth of shares.

Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Skyharbour’s Uranium Project Map in the Athabasca Basin:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/SKY_SaskProject_Locator_20211126.jpg

To find out more about Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) visit the Company’s website at www.skyharbourltd.com.

SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES LTD.

“Jordan Trimble”

Jordan Trimble
President and CEO

For further information contact myself or:
Riley Trimble
Corporate Development and Communications
Skyharbour Resources Ltd.
Telephone: 604-687-3376
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@skyharbourltd.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements, including the Private Placement. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, regulatory approvals, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.


