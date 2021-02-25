Hagerty names its Top Gear Brokers in Canada for 2021
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Hagerty, the world's largest provider of specialty insurance for vintage vehicle owners and enthusiasts, has named its Top Gear Brokers in Canada for 2021, based on their outstanding 2020 sales performances.
"By putting more car enthusiasts behind the wheel, this elite group of brokers contributes directly to furthering Hagerty's mission to keep driving and car culture alive for future generations," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty.
This year's Top Gear Broker list includes:
A-Win Insurance Ltd. - Head Office, Calgary, Alberta
Assurance Vienneau, Shediac, New Brunswick
B & W Ins. Agencies, Langley, British Columbia
Brio Insurance, Steinbach, Manitoba
Brokerlink-Ottawa, Ottawa, Ontario
Caldwell Roach Agencies Ltd., Truro, Nova Scotia
Cambrian Insurance Brokers Ltd., Sudbury, Ontario
Canada Brokerlink Inc., Edmonton, Alberta
CapriCMW, Kelowna, British Columbia
Clover Insurance Brokers, Woodbridge, Ontario
Craig McDonald, Reddon Insurance, Hanover, Ontario
Ensurco Insurance Group, Markham, Ontario
FSB Insurance LTD., Concord, Ontario
Hamilton, Ward & Cathers Insurance Services, Aylmer, Ontario
Hub International Limited Ontario, Leamington, Ontario
Insureit Group Inc., Markham, Ontario
Ironside Insurance Brokers Ltd., Carstairs, Alberta
Knight Archer Insurance Ltd., Regina, Saskatchewan
Lundy Insurance Inc., Chatham, Ontario
NFP Corp., Markham, Ontario
O'Grady & Associates Insurance Services, Tillsonburg, Ontario
Roughley Insurance Brokers Ltd., Oshawa, Ontario
Sutherland Insurance, Guelph, Ontario
As Top Gear Brokers, the above companies have earned a place on the Hagerty Broker Advisory Board, a dedicated Territory Manager to help with underwriting, a customized marketing plan and more.
About Hagerty
Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand with a mission to keep driving alive for car lovers and drive positive change in the world. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, Hagerty DriveShare,Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, Hagerty Media, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille and more. Hagerty is the world's largest provider of specialty insurance for enthusiast vehicles and supports keeping car culture alive through youth programs, the Historic Vehicle Association (HVA), the RPM Foundation and more. For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com.
SOURCE Hagerty
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/25/c6414.html