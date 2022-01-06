U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,705.42
    +4.84 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,256.17
    -150.94 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,132.58
    +32.40 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,209.07
    +15.07 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.15
    +1.30 (+1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.00
    -37.10 (-2.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    -1.01 (-4.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1293
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7320
    +0.0270 (+1.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3524
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8180
    -0.3120 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,215.48
    -2,774.30 (-6.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,092.62
    +1.28 (+0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,450.37
    -66.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     

SkyHive Appoints Vice President of People and Culture

·2 min read

SkyHive announces the appointment of Park Allen as the company's Vice President of People and Culture.

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / SkyHive, a SAAS company delivering intelligent workforce planning technology to support companies, communities, and countries, today announced the appointment of Park Allen as Vice President of People and Culture.

In this new role, Allen will lead the strategy and execution of people-focused solutions that empower, ignite, and engage performance and potential.

"Park is a passionate leader recognized for his ability to blend and utilize innovative solutions in planning and shaping people and culture programs," said Sean Hinton, CEO and Founder, SkyHive. "As SkyHive continues to help build resilient workforces we must ensure our own community is protected and benefiting from a positive internal culture-I'm pleased to share that we've found the right person to champion these efforts."

Allen added, "My overarching goal of bonding high performing employees with mission-based companies and accentuating exemplary work cultures aligns seamlessly with SkyHive's purpose. I look forward to joining Sean and the leadership team to help refine and maintain the integrity of SkyHive's culture as we continue to grow and expand globally."

Park brings more than twenty years' experience leading and developing high engagement cultures for both growth stage and mature companies. His most recent position was Vice President of People at TrustArc, a SaaS company focusing on the ever-growing industry of international privacy compliance.

Park has a BA in Psychology from the University of California, Davis, and an MBA in Strategic Leadership from Dominican University of California.

About SkyHive
SkyHive is a Certified B Corporation and SaaS provider of intelligent workforce planning technology, which monitors and optimizes labor market efficiency in real time by reskilling personnel across companies, communities, and national economies. Founded in 2017 by Sean Hinton, SkyHive's AI-supported Quantum Labor Analytics platform has been recognized by the likes of Forbes, Gartner, and the World Economic Forum for its positive impact on labor economies worldwide. For more information, visit www.SkyHive.ai.

Media Contacts:
Angelika Zelko
Marketing Associate
Angelika@skyhive.io

SOURCE: SkyHive



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/681172/SkyHive-Appoints-Vice-President-of-People-and-Culture

Recommended Stories

  • Viatris ups dividend, weeks after shareholders reject executives' pay package

    Viatris Inc. said Thursday that its Board of Directors earlier this week approved a 9% increase in the pharmaceutical company's quarterly dividend.

  • Workhorse adds local executive to C-suite following nationwide search

    A Greater Cincinnati public company has named a Cincinnati-based executive to one of its top C-suite roles following a nationwide search.

  • Buying These 3 Robinhood Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

    When you think of the most popular stocks owned by Robinhood's (NASDAQ: HOOD) customers, more speculative investments like meme stocks are probably the first that come to mind. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Visa (NYSE: V) are three widely held companies among Robinhood's customers. It's not surprising that Johnson & Johnson is a mainstay in many portfolios -- thanks to such well-known brands as Neutrogena and Aveeno (part of the consumer health segment that will soon be spun off to form an independent company).

  • Eaton acquires maker of electrical connectivity components for $600M

    Eaton is beginning to see fruit from a nearly decade-long effort to remake itself as an "intelligent power management" company.

  • BofA appoints MD in Americas Financial Institutions Investment Banking unit

    Wong's appointment is the newest addition in recent months to women in key executive positions at major Wall Street banks. Bank of America promoted three women to senior leadership roles in September, while JPMorgan Chase & Co named Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak, widely seen as the two top contenders for the chief executive officer (CEO) role, as co-heads of its consumer and community bank early last year.

  • LogMeIn CEO Bill Wagner to step down

    LogMeIn was taken private by private equity firms Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital in an all-cash $4.3 billion exit in 2020.

  • Learning Pool acquires True Office Learning to bring adaptive learning to the Learning Experience Platform

    Learning Pool, the U.K. based leader in learning technology, today announced the acquisition of True Office Learning, the award-winning adaptive compliance technology firm based in New York City.

  • Square rival SpotOn taps ServiceNow’s ranks for latest C-suite hire

    The new hire is one of three C-suite appointments the San Francisco company made after a year of rapid growth.

  • NowVertical Group Announces Senior Leadership Changes to Accelerate M&A Roadmap and Integrations in 2022

    NowVertical Group Inc. (TSXV: NOW) ("NOW" or the "Company"), a global big data analytics software and services company, today announced several changes and appointments to its senior leadership team as the Company prepares for further growth in 2022.

  • Carbon's former operations chief is now the CEO of a sleep-tech startup

    Here's why Luke Kelly left 3D printing company Carbon to be CEO of early-stage sleep-tech startup Bryte.

  • China Huarong halves in value as trading resumes

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd plunged as much as 55% in Hong Kong on Wednesday to a record low, after trading resumed following a nine-month hiatus, even as the bad loan company said its restructuring had paved the way for healthy growth. Huarong, which counts China's finance ministry as its largest shareholder, suffered huge losses and its former chairman was convicted of bribery, leading to a state-backed bailout last year. The price is also the lowest since Huarong's listing in 2015, and represents a nearly 50% discount to the company's net asset value, reflecting investor pessimism.

  • Houston offshore co. expands board with appointment of former Frank's International CFO

    Houston-based offshore support vessel operator Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) has expanded its board with the appointment of Melissa Cougle, a former Frank's International CFO, effective Jan. 4. Although the company said Cougle qualifies as an independent director and a financial expert based on listing standards, she has not been appointed to serve on any of the board's committees yet, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Jan. 5.

  • Hasbro names Chris Cocks as CEO

    MARKET PULSE Hasbro Inc. (HAS) said late Wednesday its board appointed Chris Cocks as chief executive and named him as a board member effective Feb. 25. Cocks currently serves as president and chief operating officer Hasbro’s Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming division, and replaces Brian Goldner, who died in October.

  • Analyst Report: Wells Fargo & Company

    Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company is split into four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

  • Anthony Labozzetta Named President and CEO of Provident Bank

    Labozzetta succeeds Chris Martin, longtime CEO and Chairman of Provident

  • Pizza Hut names Chief Equity Officer Chequan Lewis as its new Chief Operations Officer

    In 2018, Lewis was promoted to Senior Director for the restaurant's Express business. In August 2020, he was named Pizza Hut's first Chief Equity Officer before becoming COO.

  • Hasbro promotes digital gaming chief Chris Cocks to CEO

    Cocks, who joined the company in 2016 from Microsoft, is currently president and operating chief of its Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming division, which makes the "Dungeons and Dragons" and "Magic: The Gathering" games. Last year, Hasbro restructured its business into three divisions to transform into a "global play and digital entertainment company" rather than just a toymaker. At Microsoft, Cocks served in product management and marketing leadership positions at MSN and Xbox, working on hit franchises like "Halo" and "Fable", Hasbro said in a statement.

  • BAFTA Expands North America Operations, Appoints Starz’s Kathryn Busby as Board Chair

    BAFTA is expanding its North American operations with the launch of a single North America board, which unites the organization’s New York and Los Angeles entities. Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at Starz, has been appointed the inaugural chair of the board. She will be joined by actor Elliot Knight and Karl Stewart, CEO […]

  • Cortland Biomedical Announces New Product Development Team Appointments to Support Continued Growth

    Cortland Biomedical, a full-service medical textiles product development partner that provides access to a full-spectrum of global engineering, design and manufacturing capabilities, today announce...

  • Michael Edwards CEO MedMinder Announcement

    MedMinder Systems Inc. (“MedMinder”), the leading fully integrated, end-to-end pharmacy, medication adherence and connected care solution, today announced that Michael F. Edwards has been appointed...