SkyHive Appoints Vice President of People and Culture

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / SkyHive, a SAAS company delivering intelligent workforce planning technology to support companies, communities, and countries, today announced the appointment of Park Allen as Vice President of People and Culture.

In this new role, Allen will lead the strategy and execution of people-focused solutions that empower, ignite, and engage performance and potential.

"Park is a passionate leader recognized for his ability to blend and utilize innovative solutions in planning and shaping people and culture programs," said Sean Hinton, CEO and Founder, SkyHive. "As SkyHive continues to help build resilient workforces we must ensure our own community is protected and benefiting from a positive internal culture-I'm pleased to share that we've found the right person to champion these efforts."

Allen added, "My overarching goal of bonding high performing employees with mission-based companies and accentuating exemplary work cultures aligns seamlessly with SkyHive's purpose. I look forward to joining Sean and the leadership team to help refine and maintain the integrity of SkyHive's culture as we continue to grow and expand globally."

Park brings more than twenty years' experience leading and developing high engagement cultures for both growth stage and mature companies. His most recent position was Vice President of People at TrustArc, a SaaS company focusing on the ever-growing industry of international privacy compliance.

Park has a BA in Psychology from the University of California, Davis, and an MBA in Strategic Leadership from Dominican University of California.

About SkyHive

SkyHive is a Certified B Corporation and SaaS provider of intelligent workforce planning technology, which monitors and optimizes labor market efficiency in real time by reskilling personnel across companies, communities, and national economies. Founded in 2017 by Sean Hinton, SkyHive's AI-supported Quantum Labor Analytics platform has been recognized by the likes of Forbes, Gartner, and the World Economic Forum for its positive impact on labor economies worldwide. For more information, visit www.SkyHive.ai.

