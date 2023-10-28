Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Skyline Champion's (NYSE:SKY) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Skyline Champion is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = US$420m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$246m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

So, Skyline Champion has an ROCE of 31%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 15% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Skyline Champion compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Skyline Champion.

So How Is Skyline Champion's ROCE Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Skyline Champion. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 31%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 196%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

One more thing to note, Skyline Champion has decreased current liabilities to 15% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. This tells us that Skyline Champion has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Skyline Champion has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 133% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Skyline Champion can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Skyline Champion does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

