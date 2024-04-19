Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Skyline Champion, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$236m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$339m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Skyline Champion has an ROCE of 15%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 14% generated by the Consumer Durables industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Skyline Champion compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Skyline Champion .

What Can We Tell From Skyline Champion's ROCE Trend?

Skyline Champion has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 15% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Skyline Champion is utilizing 218% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 18%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. This tells us that Skyline Champion has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

What We Can Learn From Skyline Champion's ROCE

Overall, Skyline Champion gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And a remarkable 267% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

