U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,575.52
    +32.46 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,955.89
    +94.65 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,354.90
    +185.60 (+1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,078.06
    +0.08 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.49
    -10.41 (-9.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.10
    -32.10 (-1.64%)
     

  • Silver

    25.03
    -0.58 (-2.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0989
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4770
    -0.0150 (-0.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3093
    -0.0096 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7900
    +1.7300 (+1.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,998.55
    +2,006.11 (+4.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,106.46
    +25.44 (+2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.14
    -10.21 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

Skyline Commercial REIT signs 20-year lease with Congebec for 219,000 square foot cold storage facility in Mascouche, QC

Skyline Group of Companies
·4 min read

3601 Avenue de la Gare, Mascouche, Quebec

Skyline Commercial REIT signs 20-year lease with Congebec for 219,000 square foot cold storage facility in Mascouche, QC
Skyline Commercial REIT signs 20-year lease with Congebec for 219,000 square foot cold storage facility in Mascouche, QC

Guelph, Ontario –March 22, 2022, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyline Commercial REIT, a privately owned and managed portfolio of industrial properties across Canada, has signed a 20-year lease with Congebec Inc. (Congebec), a Quebec-based cold and multi-temperature storage, warehousing, and distribution firm, for tenancy at 3601 Avenue de la Gare, Mascouche, Quebec.

The 260,000 square foot property, currently under development by Skyline Commercial REIT and its partner, Rosefellow, will house a 219,000 square foot cold storage facility to be occupied by Congebec.

The property, which is to be located close to Provincial Highways 25 and 640, is slated for completion in Q3 2023.

“The cold storage sector is expanding rapidly—by 2027, cold storage construction is projected to reach US$18.6 billion globally, or an increase of 14 percent each year, according to Emergen research,”1 said Michael Mackenzie, President, Skyline Commercial REIT.

“Skyline Commercial REIT aims to capitalize on this growth through its development in Mascouche and its established relationship with Congebec. The REIT’s relationship with Congebec Inc. began in 2018 with the acquisition of eight cold storage facilities located across Canada tenanted by Congebec Inc.; we are excited to grow this relationship and increase the REIT's investment in the cold storage sector, which continues to enjoy solid growth globally. This project results from the REIT’s investment in a property development strategy that commenced in 2020. The strategy aims to deliver a pipeline of modern, well-located logistics and warehousing assets in key markets for the portfolio.”

"This first foray into the North Shore of Montreal marks an important step for Rosefellow,” said Mike Jager, co-founder of Rosefellow.

“We chose Mascouche because it is a proactive city in terms of development. We are proud to erect an industrial building for a client as prestigious as Congebec with the help of a partner such as Skyline."

"We are thrilled to welcome Rosefellow and Skyline’s multi-tenant industrial project, and about the arrival of Congebec to the Centroparc,” said Guillaume Tremblay, Mayor of Mascouche.

“Mascouche becomes the first city on the North Shore to have been selected by Rosefellow and its partners for this major investment. This once again demonstrates the attractiveness of our industrial park."

For information on Skyline Commercial REIT’s active developments, visit: https://www.skylinecommercialreit.ca/new-property-development-and-partnerships/

1 “Raw materials shortfall is squeezing the cold storage sector.” JLL, https://www.jll.ca/en/trends-and-insights/investor/raw-materials-shortfall-is-squeezing-the-cold-storage-sector. Accessed December 8 2021.

About Skyline Commercial REIT

Skyline Commercial REIT (the “REIT”) is a privately owned and managed portfolio of commercial properties, focused on acquiring industrial and logistics-centred properties along major highway corridors and transportation routes in Canada.

Skyline Commercial REIT is distributed as an alternative investment product through Skyline Wealth Management Inc. (“Skyline Wealth”), the preferred Exempt Market Dealer for the REIT.

Skyline Commercial REIT is committed to providing outstanding places to do business and superior service to its tenants, while surfacing value with a goal to deliver stable returns to its investors.

To learn more about Skyline Commercial REIT, please visit SkylineCommercialREIT.ca.

To learn about additional alternative investment products offered through Skyline Wealth, please visit SkylineWealth.ca.

Skyline Commercial REIT is operated and managed by Skyline Group Of Companies.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jeff Stirling

Vice President, Corporate Marketing & Communications

5 Douglas Street, Suite 301

Guelph, ON N1H 2S8

519.826.0439 x243

About Congebec

Congebec unifies the food world through its multi-temperature food processing, distribution and logistics services. Its twelve facilities are strategically located in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta and total more than 57 million cubic feet. Committed to food safety, Congebec is a value-added leader in the Canadian market for the food industry.

About Rosefellow

Rosefellow is a leading real estate developer based in Montreal with over 14 million square feet of industrial and multi-residential development projects located in the provinces of Québec and Ontario. Rosefellow designs, builds and manages properties that constantly push the boundaries of sustainable innovation. Their successes include Le Cent-Onze, a residential rental project located in Ville St-Laurent, which is expected to be delivered in the summer 2022, as well as numerous industrial buildings in the Montreal region and in Ontario.

Attachment

CONTACT: Jeff Stirling, Vice President, Corporate Marketing & Communications, Skyline Group of Companies Skyline Group of Companies 5198260439 x 243 jstirling@skylinegrp.ca


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla’s second stock split in two years is ‘a high-class problem of a four-digit stock’: analyst

    Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla's stock split and what it means for the EV maker.

  • Are These 2 Rivals Beating Pfizer and Moderna?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have dominated the U.S. market since they became the first to launch their vaccines. Today, Pfizer has fully vaccinated more than 124 million Americans. Does this mean these players are a step ahead of Pfizer and Moderna?

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Monday

    As investors digest Nio's earnings report, some are taking Friday's drop as a buying opportunity.

  • AMC stock is up 39%; here's why shares are surging

    AMC's (AMC) stock surged as much as 29% on Monday. Shares surpassed $25 each during the trading session, the highest since early January.

  • Rolls-Royce Falls Back as Golden Share Reality Damps Merger Talk

    (Bloomberg) -- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc shares slumped as much as 12%, reversing some of Friday’s gains, as analysts talked down the possibility of a takeover bid for the aircraft-engine maker.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation

    When faced with an investment decision, I hemmed and hawed for way more time than I should have. Warren Buffett himself acknowledged recently that he and his investing team "find little that excites us." A few of them are even in Buffett's investment portfolio.

  • Why AMC Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Is this the mother of all short squeezes that AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) investors have been waiting for? After another week of a rapidly rising stock price, shares of AMC were soaring 22.2% at 11:30 a.m. EST on Monday. What many of those traders didn't expect was for the movie theater operator to zig when they anticipated a zag.

  • AMC Is Jumping, but This Takeover Target Is Monday's Real Winner

    The stock market has been full of uncertainty lately, and that has shown up in some pretty big swings to start 2022. After a drop that sent the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) into bear-market territory, stocks have recovered dramatically in the past few weeks. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was down 3 points to 4,540, but the Nasdaq managed to produce a gain of 62 points to 14,232.

  • Tesla among Big Tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, and Apple planning a stock split

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss Tesla's plans for another stock split, which, if approved, would make the electric vehicle maker the latest tech company to split its shares.

  • Tesla shares end the day up 8% amid news of stock split, Elon Musk social media platform

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks at Tesla's shares boost after it announced a stock split.

  • Perfect contrarian indicator? Jim Cramer declares the bear market is over

    The stock market has climbed a pretty sizeable wall of worry over the last two weeks -- but now it faces the ultimate test.

  • Coinbase stock pops as the crypto exchange nears deal to buy 2TM: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi explains why Coinbase stock is up today.

  • This Company Continues to Show Unexpected Strength in the Cloud

    While much of the overall attention seems to focus on big players like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft's Azure, numerous other companies have built successful niches in this growing tech sector. For instance, two segments within the cloud sector -- infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) -- have seen the vendor market share concentrate with longtime tech giant International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM). Let's take a closer look at how IBM is showing surprising strength in the cloud and what it could mean for investors.

  • Why Barclays Stock Just Crashed

    Shares of British banker Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) got decimated on Monday after one of its peers across the channel, BNP Paribas subsidiary Exane BNP Paribas, was reported to have downgraded the British bank from outperform to neutral. As of 1 p.m. ET, Barclays stock is down 10.2%. This morning, Barclays got hit by a triple whammy of bad news.

  • Tesla proposes 2nd stock split in less than 2 years

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Tesla's stock split and the suspension of production at its Shanghai factory as COVID-19 cases surge in China.

  • Tesla stock split overpowers China shutdown, stock pops

    For a second time in less than two years, Tesla is seeking to split its stock — and shares are jumping.

  • GameStop stock bulls toward longest win streak in 12 years

    It's a very happy Monday for GameStop Corp. investors, as the stock powered higher toward the longest win streak in more than a decade.

  • Putin will deliver an energy shock worse than the 1970s, warns Andrew Bailey

    Grant Shapps gives P&O 'one last chance' to reverse sacking of 800 workers US recession indicator flashes red in fresh blow for President Biden FTSE 100 dips 0.1pc; Pound tumbles against dollar Andrew Orlowski: Electric cars have a very dirty secret Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Is Micron Stock Worth Buying Ahead of Earnings? Analyst Weighs In

    After the bell rings on Tuesday (March 29), Micron (MU) will step up to deliver its latest quarterly report. Mirroring the broader markets’ volatile start to the year, the stock has had a rough ride in 2022, having shaved 15% off its valuation so far. However, a stock’s poor performance does not necessarily correlate with a company’s fortunes, and heading into the print, Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann expects the computer memory giant to bring its A-game again. “We see the February quarter (F

  • U.S. auto sales slump as less affluent buyers walk away

    (Reuters) -U.S. new vehicle sales could fall to the lowest first-quarter volume in the past decade as chip shortages and the Ukraine crisis squeeze inventories and rising prices push less affluent buyers out of the market, research firm Cox Automotive said Monday. "Make no mistake, this market is stuck in low gear," said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive, adding that sales will remain at current levels until supply improves. Detroit's mainstream brands and Nissan Motor Corp are getting hurt as less affluent consumers leave the new vehicle market, Cox analysts said during a call.