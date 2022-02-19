U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.85 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.65 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.66
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.80
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0500
    +0.1210 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,190.65
    -119.76 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.51
    -17.27 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Skype can now make 911 calls in the United States

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·1 min read
Madrolly via Getty Images

Microsoft has released Skype version 8.80, and it comes with the ability to make 911 calls if you're in the US. As first noticed by XDA Developers, the app's release notes list its new emergency calling support in the United States for both PC and mobile. In addition to being able to dial emergency services for you, the app can also automatically detect and share your location with emergency operators.

The company included a disclaimer in the Skype support page that the app will only share your location if you dialed 911 for the purpose of calling emergency responders to where you are. Of course, you must be using a device that can share your location, and you must be in a place where sharing is available for the feature to work.

Skype has never supported emergency calling in the past, and this new ability could be especially useful if you have access to a computer but not to a mobile phone. Location sharing is switched off by default, though, and you'll have to opt in first. To do so, click on your profile picture on Skype, go to Privacy under Settings to toggle on 911 emergency location sharing. You can switch it off anytime you want.

The new emergency calling capability is now available for Skype on Windows, Mac, Linux, the Web, Android, iPhone and iPad.

Recommended Stories

  • Is it OK to date a colleague from your company or a competitor?

    Here’s Dianne Isbell’s take. What do you think?

  • EU sends Ukraine medical emergency equipment amid fears of Russian invasion

    The European Union has delivered emergency medical equipment to Ukraine following a request from Kyiv amid an escalation of the crisis with Russia, the European Commission said on Saturday. The request was made by Ukraine on Tuesday, amid rising fears of an imminent Russian invasion. So far emergency aid has come from France, Romania, Slovenia, Ireland and Austria, the Commission said.

  • China's foreign minister says U.N. human rights chief can visit Xinjiang

    Bachelet has long sought access to the western Chinese region to investigate accusations of abuse against ethnic Uyghurs. The issue has strained ties between Beijing and the West, sparking accusations of genocide from Washington and a U.S.-led diplomatic boycott by some countries of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

  • Salesfore employees protest against its NFT ambitions

    Over 400 Salesforce employee signed an open letter raising concerns about the company NFT plans.

  • Confederate marker fight may send SC and Charleston to court

    South Carolina's top lawyer and Charleston appear to be heading to court to figure out if the city broke a state law protecting Confederate memorials when it removed a marker commemorating a rebel general from the front lawn of a public school. The stone memorial calling the street outside the school the “Robert E. Lee Memorial Highway” was removed in July at the request of leaders at the Charleston Charter School for Math and Science in downtown Charleston, city officials said. The highway was never constructed, so city officials decided the monument didn't fall under the state's Heritage Act, which protects statues, street names, markers and anything else considered historic from being changed or removed without permission of the state Legislature.

  • Winter Olympics 2022 closing ceremony: When it starts, how to watch and what to expect in Beijing

    The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will conclude Sunday, Feb. 20 with a closing ceremony held in the city's National Stadium.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Is Tumbling 13% This Week

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are tumbling 13% this week compared to where they closed last Friday, according to data by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the online gaming platform's top game, Free Fire, was reportedly banned in India for security concerns, along with dozens of other apps. The news caused Sea Limited to lose $16 billion in market value in one day, though it bounced sharply higher the next day as investors thought the massive sell-off was overdone. Sea Limited's Free Fire was launched in 2017 and quickly became the most-downloaded battle royale mobile game in 2021, according to app tracker App Annie.

  • Nokia Is Remaking Itself Into a 5G Leader. Now Might Be the Time to PlugIn to the Stock.

    Finnish telecom giant Nokia unveiled a wide-ranging restructuring plan last year, resetting its cost base to invest in 5G as well as cloud and digital infrastructure.

  • Algorand Pushes for Ethereum Compatibility With $20M Incentive Program

    In a bid to court app developers, $10 million is earmarked for making the network Ethereum Virtual Machine–compatible.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Turn Red, Why ADA Remains At Risk

    Bitcoin price extended decline below $42,000, ether price settled below $2,960, and ADA could nosedive if it breaks the $0.940 support.

  • If you buy one thing for Presidents' Day, make it this Amazon Fire TV — it's never been cheaper

    Get historic-low pricing on Amazon's Alexa-powered Fire TV Omni Series.

  • FBI warns of spike in schemes to break into your phone and nab money from your bank account

    Sophisticated scams that hijack your mobile phone and gain access to money accounts are surging, the FBI said in an alert.

  • Intel delays launch of standalone desktop graphics chips to Q2

    The company's Arc graphics chips, that help video games and other content look more realistic, will compete with rivals Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Intel said in August last year the graphics chips for PCs would arrive in the first quarter of 2022. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are introducing notebooks with Intel Arc graphics for sale in the first quarter of 2022, the company said, ahead of its annual investor meeting on Thursday.

  • Why Companies Are Flocking to The Metaverse

    The beginning of the year was marked by a cascade of corporate announcements about their plans for the metaverse, the cryptosphere and NFTs. Faced with the multitude of announcements, it is logical to wonder what is the business model behind it and especially if these are not simply smokescreens motivated by the fear of missing out (FOMO). A recent report by JPMorgan Chase projected some serious numbers for the network of 3D virtual worlds.

  • The 20 best laptop and tablet deals to shop this Presidents Day — as low as $50

    These laptop and tablet deals rival Black Friday. Get the best picks from brands like HP, Samsung, Microsoft and even Apple.

  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Rebrands to Cronos

    Despite the name change, Cronos (CRO) has lost over 3% of its value within the last 24 hours and it is currently trading for $0.45.

  • US, Britain accuse Russia of cyberattacks targeting Ukraine

    The White House blamed Russia on Friday for this week's cyberattacks targeting Ukraine’s defense ministry and major banks and warned of the potential for more significant disruptions in the days ahead. Anne Neuberger, the Biden administration’s deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technologies, said the U.S. had rapidly linked Tuesday's attacks to Russian military intelligence officers. Britain joined the U.S. in blaming the GRU military intelligence agency for the distributed denial-of-service attacks that unfolded as tensions escalate between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Microsoft Teams users warned that hackers are using it to spread malware

    The trojan can be used to install malware on a user’s computer without them knowing

  • SKALE sets sights on DeFi and NFTs with $100M ecosystem program

    Multi-chain blockchain network SKALE has today revealed a $100 million ecosystem incentive program to rapidly increase the number of DeFi and NFT platforms being onboarded and built on its network.

  • Snapchat adds real-time location sharing to its map

    Snapchat is adding a new location-sharing feature as it looks to build up its safety features