SkyRite Sign Co. earns creativity award for pediatric dentistry sign

The Jackson Pediatric Dentistry sign earned SkyRite state-wide recognition.

A sign company with offices in Amarillo and Lubbock recently earned an award for innovation and creativity for a dentistry sign, according to a company news release.

SkyRite Sign Co., a full-service sign company, earned the Frank Page Award. The award is given for "the most innovative and creative sign in the entire state of Texas." It also acknowledged the company's commitment to creativity, setting new design standards and execution, according to the release.

The design that earned SkyRite the award was for Jackson Pediatric Dentistry. The sign utilized train elements, and a symbol of a train.

The SkyRite Team stand by the sign that earned them the Frank Page Award.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by the Texas Sign Association with the Frank Page Award, a testament to our team's dedication to innovation and creativity in the field of sign design," said Aaron Kubitscheck, COO of SkyRite Sign Co. "This prestigious accolade reinforces our position as a leader in the industry and inspires us to continue delivering cutting-edge solutions for our clients."

The company prides itself on offering electric and non-electric sign design, installation, and repair services. It also specializes in vintage and historical sign restoration. SkyRite serves clients across Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and New Mexico.

People can learn more about SkyRite's services at skyrite.com, or contact Director of Operations Cody Cagle at 806.955.SIGN.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock, Amarillo SkyRite Sign Co. earns statewide creativity award