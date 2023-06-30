Skyscanner owner pays staff to have babies

A girl wearing a face mask rides on a man's shoulders as they walk along a tourist shopping street in Beijing

The Chinese company behind Skyscanner and Trip.com will hand its employees £5,000 if they have more children in an effort to turn around the country’s plummeting birth rate.

James Liang, Trip.com group company’s founder and chairman, announced that staff will receive an annual cash bonus of RMB 10,000 (£1,090) for every newborn until they reach the age of five.

The move is part of the company’s £100m global drive to support parents among its 30,000 workforce, including around 1,000 or so employed by Skyscanner, which is based in Edinburgh.

Mr Liang, a demographer, has long warned about the economic consequences of falling birth rates.

He said: “We aim to provide financial support that will encourage our employees to start or grow their families without compromising on their professional goals and achievements.”

China’s population fell for the first time in six decades in 2022 amid a sharp decline in the country’s birth rate. Last year, there were just 6.77 births for every 1,000 people in the world’s second-largest economy.

This is the lowest birth rate on record and down from 7.52 births in the previous year. Current UN population projections estimate China’s total population will fall by up to 200 million by 2050.

Delayed marriages and the high cost of housing and education have all been blamed for contributing to the country’s low birth rate.

The government’s decades-long one-child policy – which has now been dropped – has left deep scars on the economy, while demographers have also warned that the country’s uncompromising “zero-Covid” policy has also caused long-term damage by forcing more people to delay or give up on becoming parents.

It came as separate Chinese data showed manufacturing activity contracted for the third straight month in June, adding to pressure on Beijing to unleash more stimulus to boost the flagging economy.

The country’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index stood at 49 in June. While this is slightly up from 48.8 in May, it is still below the 50 level that signals growth.

China’s central bank has been forced to slash interest rates to stimulate activity amid a property crisis and record youth unemployment.

Beijing has set an annual growth target of “around 5pc” this year, its lowest in decades after the economy expanded just 3pc in 2022.

